Homicide investigators are in Burnaby after a woman was found dead inside a private residence on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, Burnaby RCMP were called to the 7900-block of 18th Avenue for a report of a woman needing medical attention. When police arrived at the home, they found a 45-year-old woman dead inside. A 47-year-old man was arrested at the home shortly after.

"The information that is available to investigators at this time is limited, however it is believed this was not a random act," according to a Burnaby RCMP statement.

The area is a residential neighbourhood of single-family homes. Investigators have taped off the area around the home and will be on site into the evening.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has also been tapped to work on the case alongside Burnaby RCMP. Officials said no further information would be released until Friday.

Those with information are asked to contact IHIT at 1‐877‐551‐4448 or by email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.