Murder is the new Matt McGorry

When his How To Get Away with Murder co-star Viola Davis likely wins the Best Supporting Actress Oscar on Sunday night (Feb. 26) for her role in Fences, Matt McGorry will be far, far away.

"I will be actually in a secret, undisclosed location," he tells 24 Hours.

"I will be travelling with some friends so I will be out of the country. She wins all the time [for this role] anyway (laughs) so it's just one more."

24 Hours caught up with the 30-year-old New York City native down the line from L.A. before Thursday night's HTGAWM season three finale (ABC-CTV, 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT). He plays privileged law student Asher Millstone on the Shonda Rhimes executive produced show opposite Davis' troubled law professor/lawyer Annalise Keating.

What's it like to get to work opposite Viola? She's incredible. She's one of the best actors working today regardless of gender. She's a very giving and generous person and actor as well. It's really nice to see that someone with her ability level be as humble as she is in terms of willing to take the time and the energy to really sort of play the scene with you, even when it's not necessary for her to do that for her own coverage of the scene. And we have a great time. She's just a very down-to-earth human being. We can have lots of laughs and jokes on the set. That's, in some ways, one of the best things I could hope for.

What can fans expect from the HTGAWM's two-hour finale? It's definitely going to be heavy. It's not going to be a light, fluffy experience. I think specifically because it's a two-hour finale. [There's] going to be a lot to contend with. There's going to be a lot of twists and turns, ups and downs. It's one of those things that, on the one hand, it will be somewhat of a relief that the episodes will be back to back and that the audience doesn't have to wait to figure out what's going to happen next; but, by the same token, the amount of thrills that are happening will be double so it'll be a lot.

So Season 4 is a go - and you're on board? We just got picked up a couple of weeks ago [for another season], which is really exciting. I'm absolutely thrilled about it.

After three seasons as sympathetic prison guard John Bennett on the Netflix hit Orange is the New Black and going into now four of HTGAWM, does it feel like you've arrived? It's been a very fortunate few years for me. I've been studying acting for over half my life. But now, I think, in the grand scheme of things, it does seem very quick, also because it's happened at all. It's just a fantastic luxury to be making a living being an actor, let alone to be doing it on two shows that people really love. In addition, being on shows that are culturally changing the landscape of TV through inclusivity and diversity, they're all tremendous honours and privileges for me. It's something I would be remiss if I wasn't consistently aware of that. It's considerably more than I ever could have hoped for.

Was it the work on these two shows that drove you to become an activist? Browsing through your Twitter feed, it's clear you're passionate about the Black Lives Matter and Standing Rock causes, just to name a couple.

The shows themselves did not have as direct an impact as one might think. But also being on shows where I felt like I had the room to be able to say things that I wanted to say and not feel like I had to worry about pushback from my employers on that has been very useful. Especially in terms of developing my voice and my understanding and speaking out against various issues of racism and institutionalized racism and sexism.

Do you have a role model in terms of activism? I see Jesse Williams from Grey's Anatomy as a really incredible activist for racial equality. Just seeing that he's there in this world as well is useful for me to be able to see that it's not something that I had to worry about breaking brand new territory in addressing these issues for a Shondaland show. And obviously, Shonda speaks truth to power very much in her own way. That's definitely inspiring as well.