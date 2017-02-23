Plastic surgery Ken ditches newly brunette Barbie

Brunette Barbie has been kicked to the curb.

Quentin Dehar — who has spent $150,000 on plastic surgery to look like Ken — has ditched his Barbie lookalike gal pal because she dyed her hair brown.

Dehar, 24, who lives in France, said he thought the silicon-craving couple were made for each other when they met in 2013 and that Anastasia Reskoss was “the one.”

Both were obsessed with looking like Barbie and her erstwhile buddy. Reskoss has laid out around $190,000 to get the iconic doll’s famed look.

The boffo bucks spent on the procedures were supplied by their wealthy parents.

The duo even splurged on matching Barbie and Ken cars.

Dehar claims his gal pal’s rash decision to dye her hair forced him to end their doomed affair.

“I separated from Anastasia because I fell out of love with her,” Dehar said. “I realized we were growing apart for a while, but the final straw was when she dyed her hair from blonde to a very dark brown.”

“Ken does not like brunette girls,” he said. “I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together morphing into the Ken and Barbie dolls we love, but Anastasia was no longer committed to that dream.”

As for his bogus Barbie, Dehar says good riddance and go hang out with Skipper.

“She made that clear when she changed her blonde hair,” he said. “I’m a single and independent Ken now although it would be nice to find love again.”

bhunter@postmedia.com