A 39-year-old Vancouver man has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Kitsilano on Wednesday morning.

Vancouver police say the motorcyclist was travelling southbound on MacDonald at West Broadway when he collided with an Audi making a left turn onto Broadway.

The motorcycle driver was taken to hospital but died later Wednesday. The two occupants of the Audi were not injured.

Vancouver police say it was the first traffic fatality of 2017.

The VPD collision investigation unit is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash. Witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to contact officers at 604-717-3012.