What's next after graduation?

As graduation approaches, university students’ stress levels only seem to increase. There is a mixture of excitement and anxiety that accompanies the prospect of finally completing a degree. For some. it’s been a long journey, complete with education abroad, terms of co-op or work experience, and maybe even a gap year. For others, it’s been four—or five—consecutive years of study. Either way, you can bet that upcoming graduates have a lot to think about and look forward to. A huge goal has been reached, but for some family members and friends this must be coupled with endless interrogation. Usually, it begins with the question: so, what’s next?

At this point in our lives, if one more person asks what our plans are for after graduation, I think we might all explode. My favourite cynical response is a quick-fire one: it’s a surprise! Now that might seem silly, but for many of us, even if we’ve got a plan, it can be beneficial to keep our opportunities open. For the first half of my degree, I felt entirely set on a plan to attend graduate school after attaining my BA. However, after another two years of academia, I realized that going straight back to school for a Masters isn’t the only option—or necessarily the best one for me. Further, it’s an option that will be there for many years to come. I’ve been in school since the age of four; if eighteen years doesn’t call for a break, then I don’t know what does. After all, there’s no fixed way to live your life, so why not make your own path?

When I talk about a break, I don’t mean an absolute end to educational pursuits, or an unknown term of couch-bound, care-free days. Instead, why not earn back some of the money you’ve put into funding a post-secondary education before indebting yourself in further programs? Many post-graduates don’t immediately find employment that directly correlates to their degree, but that’s normal. If you ask around, you’ll find out that trying different jobs isn’t the end of the world. In fact, broadening our horizons can be a wonderful thing. You’ll never know what opportunity might come your way unless you allow yourself to explore your many skills and interests.

To those who criticize or question your post-grad choices, you may offer them a simple and truthful response: it’s my life, and there’s no rule book on how to live it. University has taught me so much, but it’s also had me spend a lot of time behind a desk. The older I get, the more I want to explore and experience, so why not do so? Nathan W. Morris, author of Your 33 Day Money Action Plan, once advised, “Edit your life frequently and ruthlessly. It's your masterpiece after all.”

To my fellow (almost) graduates: be confident in your choices, whether that means starting another degree right away, taking time to broaden your horizons, or even moving back to your hometown. Comparisons are tempting, but you should live your life the way you want to, doing what feels right for you, not anyone else. If you’re feeling altogether unsure of what to do after university, that’s okay. Taking time to step outside the university bubble can allow you to reassess your goals and aspirations. Be proud of what you’ve accomplished and don’t forget the value of all you’ve learned and attained in the process. An education offers much more than just a career path. Similarly, there’s a lot more to the world than just university, so we shouldn’t be afraid to go out and explore it.