Ryan Alexander Duke looked shocked and haggard.

Charged with first-degree murder in the cold-case slaying of beauty queen-turned-teacher Tara Grinstead, Duke’s arrest ended a long odyssey for her friends, family - and detectives.

In court, he looked exhausted and disheveled. And he could get a one-way ticket to Georgia’s death row.

Grinstead - 30 at the time she vanished on Oct. 22, 2005 - was a beloved local teacher in her small town south of Atlanta.

Her shocking disappearance baffled detectives for more than a decade, although they always vowed they’d catch her killer.

Numerous campaigns and national media attention failed to move the needle on the case until cops got a tip recently pointing to Duke.

But Duke, 33, was never in play as a suspect.

“This gentleman never came up on our radar,” lead investigator J.T.Ricketson of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Duke had been a student at Irwin County High School where Grinstead taught but it wasn’t known if the two were acquainted or if he had her as a teacher.

Cops remained tight-lipped on a possible motive, whether others were involved or if there had been any interaction between the two. Duke’s only entry on a police blotter was a 2008 bust for drunk driving.

The accused killer was remembered as a quiet, polite high school athlete who starred on the school’s tennis team.

“My recollection of him is that he was a very bright young man,” Grinstead’s friend Wendy McFarland said. “He was very nice.”

One man who worked with Duke and his father told local media he has known the family for decades.

“If he did do it, I can promise you it wasn’t to rob her,” said the man, asking to remain anonymous. “His family helped him out with money, food, a place to live and a car to drive. Maybe it was love.”

But according to cops, the slaying had all the earmarks of a burglary gone awry and the kidnapper left few tracks to follow. They believe he killed her with his bare hands at her home, then ditched the body where it remains.

Grinstead’s bizarre disappearance rattled the small farming community Ocilla, population 3,300.

“When I heard, I just broke down in tears of relief, of anger, of sadness and frustration,” McFarland said of the arrest. “Everything that had been carried for the last 11 years and four months just bubbled to the surface.”