Oscar noms spill on golden journey

LONDON - What's been on Oscar nominees' minds before Sunday night's big telecast? 24 Hours got a sense when we caught up them at the British Academy Film Awards in London recently. Here's what they had to say:

DAVIS DRINKS MERYL IN "When the two of us get together that we're awfully funny and fun broads, especially when we've had a couple of 'sippy sips' as I call them (laughs). This is someone who's the master at her skill and she has lasted for 40 years in a very difficult profession, might I add, and on top of all those things, she is the most honourable, the most accessible human being you could possibly want to meet. And that's a lot coming from someone who's always number one on the call sheet. I have never met anyone who has not been in her presence when she has not made them feel like a star in their own minds. That is a lot. Very humble, very gracious human being."

- Best Supporting Actress nominee Viola Davis for Fences on Best Lead Actress nominee Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins. They worked together on the movie Doubt.

AFFLECK'S SPEECH NOT READY

"I'll probably just talk about [Manchester By The Sea director] Kenny [Lonergan], the old standby. I probably won't really prepare anything but we've been with this movie since January talking about it, over a year, so there are certain things that are important to us about the movie and experience and now we want to share the movie with everyone and those are common themes that keep coming up no matter what.

- Best Lead Actor nominee Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea.

DEV'S DRIVE IS FAMILY

"Like Saroo [Brierley, the real life subject of Lion], my drive comes from family. What we do for our soul as fairly unconfident human beings, stepping into an audition room, people you've never met before, balling your eyes out, screaming like a madman. You know you're constantly being put out of your comfort zone and it's that image of my family is what makes me step out into the spotlight and doing it. And it's the same for Saroo. It's the drive to connect to his mother and his family that consumed him. It means everything. This film is about mothers and sons. My mom saw an audition in the metro newspaper travelling on the train, and she dragged me to a casting, which was [the TV show] Skins, and I got it, and now ten years on we're here."

- Best Supporting Actor nominee Dev Patel for Lion.

GOSLING'S GOT IT

"[Ryan] is, as you know of his work, a consummate actor so he goes to the most extraordinary ends to prepare. It's no different on this film as any other film. So for three months, he was rehearsing and playing the piano and became the pianist you saw in the film, none of it's by accident, that's by hard work and the tone and the inner life to Sebastian. Not to mention, he's one of the few actors who would wear those clothes and drive that car and still feel like contemporary L.A., that's Ryan Gosling. So our hats are off to him.

- Best Picture nominee and producer Marc Platt for La La Land on Best Actor nominee and Canadian Ryan Gosling.

HUPPERT HUPPERT

"It was a great surprise, yes. I mean I never had any doubts about the film and about how deep it was and how it embraced so many, many different subject matters. But, of course, it's always a nice surprise when it doesn't [seem] accessible. You have to get the film and it demands a certain kind of understanding. For the people to be touched by the film ... that's what happened. It was great."

- Best Lead Actress nom Isabelle Huppert on how her film, Elle, about a woman who avenges her rape, was so well received despite the tough subject matter.