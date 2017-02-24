Weekend of awards shows

For mainstream movie watchers, it's all about the Oscars on Sunday night in Hollywood.

But the day before in Santa Monica, Calif., right under a tent on the beach, independent filmmakers get together for a far more casual, relaxed and funny affair to celebrate their accomplishments at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The Saturday afternoon event will be broadcast live in Canada on Hollywood Suite at 5 p.m. ET (repeated again at 7:30 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.) and again numerous times on Sunday (Feb. 26) and Wednesday (March 1).

And there's some crossover with the Academy Awards too given the leader of the Indie Spirits race is the African-American generational drama Moonlight with six nominations (tied with British-American road movie American Honey) followed by the unrelentingly sad Manchester By The Sea with five.

Moonlight and Manchester By The Sea are serious Oscar contenders too, both nominated for Best Picture, with eight and six Academy Award nods respectively, and mentions in top acting categories.

The cast of Moonlight is also getting the Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble at the Indie Spirits.

However, the Saturday afternoon awards is a chance for everyone to let their hair down on the beach. Also, humour is always key with this year's hosts John Mulaney and Nick Kroll, who created Broadway's Oh, Hello show, expected to bring the funny. In addition, the always hilarious John Waters is doing the yearly state of the industry address.

- JANE STEVENSON/ 24 HOURS