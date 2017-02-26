A mono-cultural Canada? No thanks

This week's question: Should Canada roll back its multiculturalism policy?

Multiculturalism policy is a clunky, unfinished, official acknowledgement that there’s more to Canada than just white guys. Now it’s under assault.

Many nations have thrived here since time immemorial: Tsimshian, Anishinaabe, Tsleil-Waututh, Dene, Tsilhqot’in and more besides. But, for most of the last 150 years, settlers have run things as if they alone counted.

British "mono-culturalism" started to unravel after the Second World War, as Indigenous peoples and immigrant communities won reforms from government. While colonialism and institutional racism continued, room opened up for other voices, albeit on the margins.

In 1988, the Multiculturalism Act called for “equality of all Canadians in the economic, social, cultural and political life of Canada.”

But now the far right is on the march, nostalgic for the "good old days" when only white men were in charge. For them, multiculturalism isn’t about inclusion - it’s an existential threat. Political scientist Samuel Huntington wrote, “multiculturalism is in its essence anti-European civilization.” Reality just doesn’t support this notion, but that hasn’t stopped mass deportations, wall building and immigration bans.

The right prefers a “melting pot” of assimilated individuals, not communities. But Canada is supposedly a “mosaic,” where cultural identity need not be abandoned. Sociologist John Porter cautions that it’s a “vertical mosaic” - those of British ancestry still tend to wind up on top.

Real equality calls for a radical transformation, not just changing symbols or faces in power. Canada must deepen its commitment to diversity, not roll it back.

Globally, 65 million are in flight from war, persecution, climate disaster and famine. They’re running, hiding, in detention, adrift on leaky boats, stuck in refugee camps and finding fewer welcoming countries.

Last week’s photo of a Mountie carrying a refugee child across the snowy Canadian border went viral. But the arrest and detention of the child’s family afterwards was out of frame.

A polite veneer of multiculturalism can obfuscate jagged class and colonial relations. We are too often lulled to sleep with bedtime stories of a happy, progressive Canada, free of racism.

This dynamic was thrown into sharp relief following the murders of people at prayer in a Quebec mosque.

I’m glad MP Iqra Khalid introduced motion M103, to "condemn Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination." The tsunami of slurs and death threats she’s received since only prove her point.

We must keep turning out in large numbers to protect our neighbours and counter racism.

This isn’t just about policy. It’s about people’s lives.

Garth Mullins is a broadcaster, activist, writer, musician and trade unionist. He’s at www.garthmullins.com or @garthmullins.