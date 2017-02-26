A concrete barrier will replace the landscaped median on the Sea to Sky Highway through Lions Bay in an effort to prevent crossover collisions on the notorious roadway.

The B.C. government will spend $800,000 to replace 1.4 kilometres of median between Lions Bay Avenue and Brunswick Beach Road after considering comments from the community.

"Once installed, the concrete median barrier will improve safety on this busy stretch of Highway 99 by preventing head-on collisions and other crossover accidents," according to a Ministry of Transportation statement on Saturday.

An average of 19,000 vehicle trips are made each day on the highway through Lions Bay, a number that has grown 24 percent over the last five years.

Lions Bay mayor Karl Buhr called the median replacement "the right thing to do," adding "we still need drivers to be aware ... despite looking like one, the Sea to Sky at Lions Bay is not actually freeway."

About two thurds of Lions Bay's volunteer fire department's call-out hours are spent on collisions on the highway, said the mayor. "We still need people to slow down and drive to the road conditions."

In May, the highway was closed in both directions when a vehicle crossed the median and collided with another, critically injuring one person. A few days later another crash involving a motorcycle put two people in hospital. A head-on collision also closed the highway in July, as four people were taken to hospital.

In 2013, two UBC students were killed in a collision while on their way to Whistler for the weekend.

The ministry also said it will work with Lions Bay to find ways to improve the management of accidents and to speed up re-opening the highway.

An additional $20,000 will be spent on a landscaping plan for the community, which will include removing and replating the trees and shrubs from the current median.