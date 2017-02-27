Social justice warriors ramping up fear industry

If you suffer from a fear of phobias, these are trying times.

The victim industry, the hate ’n’ fear brokers, haven’t seen a boom like this since the last world war. Our leaders, our effete elites and their Internet envoys are adding new phobias to their arsenal almost daily.

Suddenly, we are all said to be suffering from bad cases of Islamaphobia, homophobia, transphobia ...

Worst of all, we have come down with that umbrella plague called xenophobia. By that, I do not mean a fear of umbrellas, unless they are carried by a foreigner or anybody who does not look like us.

None of these phobias is a medical fact, unlike claustrophobia, arachnophobia, acrophobia, or even habfanophobia, which can cause such actual symptoms as sweating, nausea, fainting and despair.

Occasionally, a xenophobe exhibits drooling, but mostly the newer pseudo phobias are social-political weapons, used to pit sides and stir up angst, which is good for business in politics. Also, declaring “phobias” makes our leaders feel like real doctors working on a cure.

To hear them tell it, you’d think we were constantly trying to kill each other.

Nonsense. Most of us are just trying to get fed, housed and laid, and maybe have enough left over for a vacation, no matter our race, creed or religion.

There are crackpots, of course — and plenty of social engineers standing by to highlight, protest and combat them.

It was always thus and it gets confusing.

For instance, if you have hemophobia, a true medical condition, you pass out at the sight of blood. Homophobia is a different animal, without physical symptoms. Far as I know, no one has ever passed out at the sight of a Pride Parade.

Sinophobia has nothing to do with your sinuses. It is a phony “fear” of Chinese people.

See? The trick is to distinguish scientific phobias from phony, political ones.

A germaphobe breaks into a cold sweat at an extended hand. A Germanophobe may refuse to shake a German’s hand, but has no physical symptoms.

Cryophobia is an honest-to-goodness fear of the cold, or touching cold objects. Oddly, it can give you hot flashes, as well as shortness of breath and palpitations. Christophobia, meanwhile, makes you feel frosty toward Christians, but it is social, not medical.

Aromaphobics go squirrely, scientifically speaking, over smells and spices, but Romaphobics hold ill will toward the folks formerly known as Gypsies.

Likely, you, too, have given or received some form of pseudo phobia.

My grandparents endured a dash of Magyarophobia when they migrated here from Hungary in the 1920s, but any sweating, fatigue or muscle aches were solely the result of their hard work.

Thankfully, I carry few lingering effects of Magyaraphobia. Other than a touch of goulashophobia.

Today’s hot phobia, of course, is Islamophobia. It too is socio-political, not medical. It too, is a term used and abused by politicians and hate-industry lobbyists so they can play thought police.

All that does is piss off a lot of people who are fine with having a Muslim neighbour, but leery of Islam’s extremes.

Our leaders’ in Ottawa and at Queen’s Park rush to table “anti-Islamphobia” motions. The result is what a cryophobe might call the Big Chill. Don’t like Sharia law? Say so, and wham: You’re Islamophobic!

I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling a touch of anti-Islamophobiaphobia coming on.

