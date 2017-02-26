This week's question: Should Canada roll back its multiculturalism policy?

Multiculturalism is a myth, built on the fallacy that all cultures are morally equivalent. Which, of course, they are not. There truly is good and evil in the world — a fact painfully proven throughout history. Sadly, one need only look to Sweden to witness cultural suicide in the pursuit of virtue. Virtue being the operative word as it’s the sine qua non of the left, which gave birth to this poisonous policy.

It’s a curious thing how twisted multiculturalism is. On the one hand, it demands strict reverence to diversity defined almost entirely by the colour of one’s skin, oppressed status, religion and, often, gender. On the other, it adheres religiously to the utopian vision of a single cohesive community where everyone must sacrifice their individuality, needs and desires in deliverance of the greater good.

At one and the same time, multiculturalism is to be both unifying and diverse. But these ideals are diametrically opposed and the result is social dissonance.

Another sham of the multicultural mindset is the precept dictating the celebration of diversity. How does one celebrate diversity anyway? Currently, it appears the only approved method is to stand on the sidewalk dutifully waving as the "multiculturals" parade by. Before, one could participate in the celebration of another’s culture, through actual participation (i.e. donning costume and dance). Today, such behaviour leads to charges of cultural appropriation. It’s sickening.

Now is a good time to remind readers that, while I may be male, I am not white. Yes, my skin is as white as it comes but I am an aboriginal Canadian. I am Metis. Shame on those that foster hate-filled identity politics for creating the atmosphere requiring me to write these words. In my 47 years of life, no other group of people have proven to see the world more through the prism of race than those on the left.

Shame. One would hope that Liberal MP Iqra Khalid felt a pang of shame in the House of Commons when she introduced Motion 103 calling on the federal government to battle Islamophobia by singling out Muslims for protection from speech they find offensive. She did not. A prevailing sense of smugness and virtue signalling was all Khalid had to offer. If state force is needed for multiculturalism to succeed, then the problem is with the policy.

Multiculturalism is just that — a policy, not the theory of gravity. It’s time to take a sober second look.

Brent Stafford is a veteran television producer and marketing specialist. His company ShakyEgg.com works in the brand, entertainment and resource space.