Two Turkish nationals walk across border in Surrey
The U.S.-Canada border looking south in Surrey, B.C., is pictured in this Feb. 22, 2017. (Arlen Redekop/Postmedia Network)
Two Turkish nationals were detained by police in Surrey Saturday morning after they walked across the Canada-U.S. border near 170th Street and 0 Avenue.
Police located a man and a woman in the area, said a Surrey RCMP news release. They were turned over to Canadian immigration officials for failing to report to a designated border crossing.
gluymes@postmedia.com