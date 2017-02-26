One of the things the UBC student newspaper discovered last week was spelling, grammar and punctuation don't matter to the school when undergrads are applying for admission.

"These items should not influence how the personal profile is scored," a confidential University of B.C. document titled, Broad Based Admission Rubric 2016, says. "You should be focused on the thoughts and intentions of the applicant's responses. For instance, you should not penalize applicants for using an incorrect verb or tense.

"Also, be aware that there are different dialects of English spoken within communities across Canada and around the world, and that an applicant's use of non-standard English may simply reflect local custom."

But really, there is nothing untoward in the document UBC might want to hide, Jack Hauen, coordinating editor at the Ubyssey, said.

"It's a relatively benign document and it's a little confusing why UBC fought so hard against releasing it," he said.

The Ubyssey spent four years trying to gain access to the guidelines for grading broad-based undergrad admissions applications. UBC ignored a Freedom of Information (FOI) request and has appealed a B.C. Supreme Court decision demanding the document be released.

The Ubyssey finally got hold of it through an anonymous source last week.

The university said it will not comment on whether the document published by the Ubyssey is valid, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Doing so "would allow prospective students to tailor their answers and compromise the authenticity of the response to meet UBC's requirements," Andrew Arida, UBC director of undergraduate admissions, said in an emailed statement.

The system in place broadens student access and enhances student diversity, he said, "by considering not only a prospective student's academic achievements, but also their personal experiences and their self-reflection on what they have learned from those experiences."

The 14-page document obtained by the Ubyssey is stamped CONFIDENTIAL.

One reason for publishing it was to level the playing field between high school students who have access to guidance counsellors and those who don't, Hauen said.

"Basically, some high school students have counsellors who can tell them exactly what UBC wants to hear, while students from low-income families who attend schools with limited resources are at a disadvantage."

And the Ubyssey wanted to hold UBC accountable, Hauer said, citing the B.C. Supreme Court decision.

"This is part of our duty when they try to get around something like this," he said.

The rubric outlines five questions that require 200-word mini-essays, covering intellectual readiness, initiative and goal achievement, leadership, sense of self and community, and problem solving and resilience.

One of the reasons UBC gave for rejecting the Ubyssey's FOI request was that to disclose the information would cause financial harm if the school had to amend its $1.76-million admissions system.

"The cost of returning to grades only would be substantial," Arida said. "However, the cost to the student body, to its diversity and to those who might not otherwise have a chance to pursue their studies, has an impact that cannot be measured in dollars."

It was a view the B.C. Supreme Court rejected.

"If the B.C. Supreme Court ruling stands, all public bodies could be required, upon request, to make public the correct answers to examinations and tests," Arida said.

