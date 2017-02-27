Susie Elko was fatally stabbed with the knife she gave to her boyfriend as a birthday present, a prosecutor said Monday.

Crown lawyer Jonathan Hak, in his opening address to a five-man, seven-woman jury, said Elko was repeatedly stabbed by Scott Monroe Ferguson after the couple had argued in the apartment they shared.

Hak said the morning of Sept. 14, 2014, Elko and Ferguson went fishing in the Elbow River not far from their Mission home.

"They argued while they were fishing," Hak said, in detailing the case he expects to call against Ferguson.

"They returned to the apartment and argued some more.

"At about 11:30 a.m., moments after returning to the apartment, that argument culminated with the defendant wrestling Susie over to the living room couch where she ended up laying facedown with her cellphone underneath her body," he said.

"Using a knife that Susie had given him for his birthday (he) stabbed her over and over again in the neck.

"Ten stab wounds in all. Horrific injuries. A gruesome scene. She never had a chance."

Ferguson is charged with second-degree murder in Elko's death.

Hak said the couple, 15 years apart in age, had a tumultuous, year-long relationship.

"Oil and water do not mix, they do not belong together," he commenced his opening statement.

"Susan Elko and the defendant, Scott Ferguson did not belong together and should never have been together, ever."

He said Elko was 38 years old in 2013, when she met Ferguson, who was 23.

"Though they made an unlikely couple they indeed commenced a relationship," Hak said.

"Their relationship was fraught with problems throughout.

"They truly had a love-hate relationship that varied from love to hate and back to love again sometimes within the same day."

Four days before Elko's death she had told him he would have to leave her apartment for good, but she gave him until the end of the month.

"Susie was excited about getting her life back and being done with the defendant," the prosecutor said.

"The defendant did not take the news well."

Meanwhile, in evidence, court heard from Ferguson's boss in the roofing company where he worked.

Bryce Cram said Ferguson contacted him by phone the morning of Elko's killing and said he was coming over to his home to return his work truck and cellphone.

"I asked him why and he told me he was going to jail," Cram said.

Ferguson arrived at his home moments later.

"He had blood on him," the witness said.

"He told me that he had stabbed her, or killed her, it may have been on the phone call, it may have been when we met in person," Cram said.

"He apologized and said that he was turning himself in."

Cram said in the year Ferguson was dating Elko "he was suicidal and depressed."

"He hung himself in the closet," he said, of an incident several months earlier.

"He just said that she had saved him and that he just wanted to die."

Under cross-examination by defence lawyer Balfour Der, Cram said Elko suspected Ferguson of chasing other women.

"They'd be arguing over him cheating on her I don't know if he did or not, but she was quite jealous," he said.

And he said the morning of the stabbing Ferguson "definitely wasn't" normal.

"A walking zombie," he described him.

Meanwhile, jurors heard Ferguson's 911 call.

"I stabbed my girlfriend to death, I killed her and I want to be pickup up by the police," he said.

His trial is scheduled for two weeks.

