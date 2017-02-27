Metro Vancouver mayors say homelessness in the region has reached crisis proportions, and have pointed the finger directly at the provincial government under premier Christy Clark.

At a press conference Monday, the region's homeless task force announced 12 recommendations to the province, asking them to come up with a specific, comprehensive plan to address not only the current homeless population, but also the pathways through which people become homeless.

"We were very successful for three years in bring the street homeless population down from over 800 to under 150," said Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, who co-chairs the task force, about the progress since he first ran for election in 2008. "In 2011, things turned, and Christy Clark became the premier of B.C. There was no commitment to solving homelessness here in the province."

The task force's report Monday showed the number of unsheltered homeless in Metro Vancouver jumped 26 per cent every year since 2011, and about five people become homeless every week.

The report also said the demands of a homeless person costs taxpayers $55,000 on average - much higher than the $37,000 required to house them.

Maple Ridge mayor Nicole Read said that, while the timing of the recommendations come right before the upcoming provincial elections, the timing is not politicized.

"We worked really hard to get the recommendation out as early as we could, to give all the provincial parties time to really think about it in terms of their platforms," Read said. "It's not a rush nor a surprise. All of Metro Vancouver realizes that this is happening. We are in crisis... the time is now. We cannot wait any longer."