OSCARS FASHION: Who wore it well? Who didn't?

SARAH HANLON/ FOR 24 HOURS

STYLE WINNERS: Oh, the perfection!

Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures

Designer: Alberta Ferretti When asked what advice she has for newcomers, the Empire leading lady said, "Just soak it all up and love it. If I were you, be bold enough to get used to being here."

Dev Patel, Lion

Designer: Burberry While he lost his award, Patel, who sported the sexiest hair on the carpet, was humble: "I am ambitious but I hope my work can do the talking. What actors try to do is portray authentic humanity."

Viola Davis, Fences

Designer: Armani Privé Davis didn't have a speech ready but revealed "it would come from the heart. Top of mind would just be to thank [playwright] August Wilson and the universal message of humanity that he gives to people."

Emma Stone, La La Land

Designer: Givenchy Haute Couture When asked what advice she would give dreamers, she said: "That's a big question. Just keep going. I know that's a cliché answer."

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Designer: Armani Privé The role of mother was especially personal to Kidman, who said: "It's such a driving force in my life. The maternal force of who I am is so strong. It taps into everything that I feel and I'm able to put it into the work."

ON THE FENCE: You decide!

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Designer: Elie Saab Controversy surrounded Meryl's dress choice this year after Karl Lagerfeld accused the Hollywood legend of snubbing a dress he was making for her in order to wear a Chanel dress she would be paid for. Streep vehemently denied the claims.

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Designer: Raf Simons for Calvin Klein "I almost didn't take the role because I didn't want to play a crack-addicted woman but thankfully I changed my mind. I also only filmed the movie for three days because I had Visa issues!" Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures Designer: Marchesa Spencer is "terrified" she's hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend. She's flying out to New York City Monday morning.

Janelle Monae, Hidden Figures & Moonlight

Designer: Elie Saab Haute Couture Monae cried after reading the Hidden Figures script and its impact. She said, "I was frustrated I didn't know about these women, I didn't know about the African American women that took us to space. That's American history. We should have known about that, right?"

STYLE LOSERS: Award malfunctions

Ryan Gosling, La La Land The Canuck hunk didn't bring his wife, Eva Mendes, but he brought his sister Mandi Gosling. He says he can't stop singing songs from his film: "I can only play the pieces from the film, so it's getting a little annoying for the house. My neighbours, I think, are moving."

Halle Berry, Designer: Atelier Versace She said, "Right now, being mom is my most important job and I now know that everything I do, everything I say and everything I offer them is really important. I'm more mindful of how I live my life and what they see me do."

Isabelle Huppert, Elle, Designer: Armani Privé On her polarizing role, Huppert said, "It was a great character. It's completely unpredictable. But I think that by the end of the film, you get to really understand her and you get to like her - whether you like it or not."

Jessica Biel, Designer: Kaufman Franco "Gold is the colour of the night - obviously," said the actress and wife of Justin Timberlake, who opened the show with his Oscar-nominated song Can't Stop The Feeling.

The Rock, Moana. Dwayne Johnson laughed,"If [Moana] wins, I'm going straight to In-and-Out burger in my tux and I'm going to destroy multiple burgers and fries in a celebratory victory."