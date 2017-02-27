“We recommend that government establish a general policy that explicitly prohibits the use of partisan political information in public government communications.”

– B.C. auditor general's report, 2014

Not only have the B.C. Liberals under Premier Christy Clark refused to implement independent Auditor General Carol Bellringer’s recommendation – they admit to actually almost doubling the budget for government advertising before May’s election up to $15 million.

The reasons are as obvious as the astonishing number of television ads blanketing your home screen daily – even during Sunday’s Academy Awards: it’s because those ads spin what a great job the B.C. Liberal government is doing, over and over again.

But none of these government ads – promos about the B.C. budget, housing subsidies, training programs or anything else – are urgent or necessary except those on the fentanyl drug crisis. The spin machine should be stopped until after the May 9 election.

Yet they won’t. That's because the B.C. Liberals believe they can get away with spending millions in taxpayer dollars telling the public how wonderful the government is without provoking a backlash that cost them votes. That's their cynical calculation.

B.C.’s auditor general told the government to stop it three years ago – and to establish clear rules to end partisan ads.

“It is a generally agreed upon principle that government should not use its position of influence or public funds and resources to support an electoral campaign,” the 2014 report said.

While Clark has ignored the auditor general -- as well as B.C. New Democrats, who proposed legislation in 2016 to stop partisan pre-election government ads by having the auditor general vet them -- another B.C. Liberal premier surprisingly didn’t.

Former premier Gordon Campbell had a directive issued in December 2008 that stopped all “non-essential advertising” from Jan. 12, 2009 through the May election.

“Non-essential advertising includes any promotional or informational activity conducted by a provincial ministry, authority or agency that is not required for statutory, emergency, health and safety or the proper function of government operations,” the directive said.

The United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand all have clear government advertising guidelines.

Ironically, many B.C. government ads are titled, “Our Opportunity is Here."

But the biggest opportunity of all actually belongs to the B.C. Liberals -- and that's because they get to advertise themselves with millions of your dollars.

Bill Tieleman is a former NDP strategist. Read his blog at billtieleman.blogspot.com.