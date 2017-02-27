Woman eaten to death by bedbugs; caretaker charged

The caretaker for a 96-year-old woman who died after being bitten to death by bedbugs has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Pennsylvania’s York Daily Record reports that Mary Stoner, 96, died two weeks after cops visited the home where she was living.

The cause of death was from “complications of sepsis following a bed bug infestation,” investigators said.

When police entered the home in West Manheim Township they immediately noticed the dreaded nighttime menace everywhere.

The Record said the bugs scurried across bedsheets where the elderly woman slept. Stoner told cops she was blind but could “feel them crawling.”

Now, the home’s owner, Deborah Butler, 72, who was paid to provide Stoner and another elderly woman with food, shelter, clothing and health care, is charged.

When Stoner arrived at the hospital her body was covered in sores that doctors said was caused by bed bug bites.

Butler told cops she was trying to get rid of the menace using a variety of methods and an exterminator was too expensive.