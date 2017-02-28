UBC researchers are launching a national study to find out how people buying and selling sex communicate with each other in the context of Canadian law that criminalizes some activities associated with the sex industry, including communication.

The Street-to-Screen project is looking for people who buy and sell sexual services to participate in a confidential online survey or interview to share how they communicate, negotiate service conditions and develop relationships using digital technology.

"It's the first project of its kind to look simultaneously at sex workers and their clients and ask them the same set of questions about how they communicate ... and what the impact of (the new laws) has been on their capacity to clearly communicate," said Chris Atchison, co-principal investigator of the project, which is funded in part by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

Atchison and fellow investigator Vicky Bungay have spent more than a decade researching the sex industry. After Bill C-36, also known as the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act, was enacted by the Conservative government in December 2014, they started hearing concerns among sex workers about the new legislation.

Bill C-36 outlawed the buying, but not selling, of sex. It also made it illegal for johns to communicate what services they're seeking, but not for sex workers to tell clients what they're offering — something Atchison referred to as "one-sided communication."

"This creates an interesting conundrum. How can people continue to communicate? How do they exchange information in a way that allows them to safely define the boundaries of the transaction?"

Anecdotally, sex workers say the new law is taking away their ability to communicate clearly and potentially puts them in more danger. "As researchers, this is an empirical question that needs to be answered," said Atchison. "The goal is to get evidence to inform better policy as we move forward."

Bill C-36 is set to be reviewed five years after it was enacted. The results of the study are expected to be released in five months.

