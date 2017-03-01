Abbotsford police are making a plea for witnesses to a deadly collision last week to come forward.

The collision, which involved a van and pedestrian, happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the 33400-Block Marshall Road, according to a news release from Const. Ian MacDonald.

First responders found a seriously injured female pedestrian and damaged Chevrolet Venture van nearby. The 52-year-old female driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, MacDonald said.

The 79-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital but died of her injuries a few hours after arriving.

Investigators want to talk to the driver and passengers of a white Toyota Corolla that drove westbound through the area just before the Chevy struck the pedestrian.

Anyone with information is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).