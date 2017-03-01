City of Vancouver overpaid for a copycat logo

The City of Vancouver just wasted $8,000 paying for a logo they may or may not use. A logo that bears an astonishing resemblance to that of the City of Chilliwack.

The simple blue and green wordmark prompted pushback from many of Vancouver’s artists and designers, who criticized the City for failing “to produce an inspirational mark.” The lack of digital usage guidelines that would make the logo more adaptable for social media and the ease of understanding for non-native English speakers were also critiqued. Especially since both of those were part of the City’s initial rational for the logo change.

In an about face, after the new logo was approved by Council, Mayor Greg Robertson issued a statement late Tuesday announcing that they would stop further logo rollout until the City undertook a new round of consultations “to engage local designers and the public.”

Now, Johnathon Strebly from the Graphic Designers of Canada will be engaging with “local design stakeholders.” You can bet anytime government appointed spokespeople go about engaging with stakeholders, the cost to the taxpayer keeps going up. That initial $8,000 charge will be nothing compared to what this politically correct consultation process will soon run.

Those designers who prompted the reversal said the government underpaid, giving the work to the lowest bidder, but I disagree. As it turns out, I am in the middle of a logo design for my own little company. Mine is costing me $400 and unlike the City, I get my stationary and business card design thrown in. The other afternoon I was chatting with the head of a local marketing company whose logo I quite like. She told me she paid $50 for her design. In comparison, the City of Vancouver’s logo - which, as many have said - looks like it could have just been made up in Microsoft Word seems drastically overpriced.

If the City is looking to support local, up and coming designers, why not hire some young talent, or hold a contest for the best design? It would save tax dollars while helping boost the profile of a couple of new faces. And I’d be willing to bet those young designers would do their homework and make sure their logo wasn’t just a carbon copy of another nearby city’s.