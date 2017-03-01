VICTORIA — B.C.'s Ironworkers threw their support behind Premier Christy Clark on Wednesday, attacking their old allies in the NDP for failing to support their jobs and criticizing the B.C. Federation of Labour for its new anti-Liberal ad campaign.

The 1,800-strong Ironworkers union endorsed Clark's B.C. Liberals for the coming election, saying they feel abandoned by New Democrats who oppose the Site C dam, George Massey bridge and the liquified natural gas industry, which will generate thousands of jobs.

"How do I go to my members and say I need you to support the NDP when they are against everything the Ironworkers stand for?” said Doug Parton, business manager of Ironworkers Local 97, who took part in a press conference with the premier at a construction site in downtown Victoria.

He said the workers don't agree with everything the B.C. Liberals say, but Clark's jobs plan is the best chance to create jobs for their members in mining and bridge and dam construction.

“We strongly believe that the Liberals have the best jobs plan and we’re going to support them. That’s what we’re going to stand up for," said Parton. "I’ve been elected to do a duty as much as she has, to support these guys. When they are not working, they are looking to me. And when I’m not working, I’m looking to her. So we all have people to answer to."

The move is a blow to the provincial NDP in advance of the May 9 election. Although the Ironworkers have not formally endorsed a party in recent elections, they are traditionally sympathetic to the New Democrats, and former NDP premier Glen Clark was a key Ironworkers organizer in his day.

The criticism from the union strikes at the heart of a problem the NDP faced in the last election, highlighting the party's internal divide between environmentalists who oppose natural resource projects and the trade unions who support the resource industry's working-class jobs.

“For years, they’ve been thought of as the labour party, but what’s happened in the past has made my members very concerned," Parton said of the NDP. "When they come out against the George Massey bridge, that’s a direct attack against the Ironworkers, and I can’t take it any other way. That’s our bridge."

NDP leader John Horgan brushed off the endorsement, saying it is "a long way from the campaign" and he has other priorities to worry about.

"I’m going to spend my time rather than worrying about what’s happening today with the premier finding two members to stand with her from the labour movement," he said. "I’m going to continue to work with people across B.C. to talk about their issues.”

Horgan also defended his stance on the Site C dam, which would send the project to a review by the B.C. Utilities Commission but could cost jobs if the project is halted or cancelled.

“On Site C, I think the public interest has to take precedence in this regard," he said, adding that he supports the LNG industry, with conditions, and that Metro Vancouver mayors don't want the planned $3.5-billion George Massey bridge.

Clark portrayed the Ironworkers' endorsement as vindication of her focus on economic projects like LNG and Site C. "The only way we can support working people is by supporting work in British Columbia," she said.

Parton also took a shot at the B.C. Federation of Labour's new attack ads, which depict Clark as a videogame character in a hardhat who poses for photo ops to collect points, while closing schools and seniors' homes.

"I'm glad I was in a hard hat, at least that's one thing they got right," joked Clark.

The Ironworkers are a part of the B.C. Federation of Labour, but aren't happy with the ads.

"We’re the people who make a living with our hands," said Parton. "I don’t think the B.C. Fed should really be treading into those types of waters."

Parton said the endorsement was the union's idea and not the Liberals'. It doesn't guarantee that all Ironworkers will vote for the party, but it does mean the union will work to gather support.

“We’re not a political animal ... but I didn’t see any other way. We’re painted (that) we're NDP ... and the labour party. Well, that's not necessarily true.

“We’ve stepped into that arena because we felt we had to do that and be a voice of reason."

