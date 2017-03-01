A 39-year-old Vernon mother of four had never even had a traffic ticket before her fatal decision in October 2014 to drive home drunk after a night out with a friend.

Minutes later, Lori Victoria Vance’s actions killed one woman and left another seriously hurt, a Vernon court was told this week.

Vance’s minivan crossed a Vernon intersection against a red light just after midnight Oct. 23, speeding at nearly twice the posted limit. Two Vernon Jubilee Hospital nurses were on a break, driving to a nearby Tim Horton’s, when Vance’s vehicle T-boned their car, pushing it 30 metres sideways.

Nurse Erin Smith died before she could be taken back to the nearby hospital. Smith’s colleague, Lindsey Hauck, spent two weeks in hospital after two surgeries for a skull fracture, abdominal injuries and a broken arm, injuries that still trouble her today, court heard.

“There is nothing I can do here today that will in any way be proportionate to the loss experienced by the Smith family or that will restore Ms. Hauck to the good health she enjoyed,” provincial court Judge Richard Hewson said in written reasons after Vance pleaded guilty Monday to impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Hewson sentenced Vance to three years in prison.

On the night in question, Vance met a friend at Vernon’s Village Green Hotel, where Vance drank about six pints of Guinness and six tequila shooters. As Vance left, the lady who had been serving her asked if she would be driving, and Vance told her she would be getting a ride home.

“For some reason, she decided to drive home herself,” the judge said. Vance's blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash was well over twice the legal limit.

Meanwhile, Smith and Hauck were taking a break from the hospital’s night shift, with Smith driving.

Smith’s father, Brian, told the court he and his wife have had difficulty carrying on after their daughter’s death: “The hurt, the pain, the grief still lingers, it is pervasive, and affects everything we do.”

Vance’s four kids range in age from six to 18, the judge noted. She is separated from the father of the two youngest children, and all four kids lived with her at the time of sentencing. Vance has worked steadily since high school at retail and clerical jobs, frequently her family’s only source of income.

The judge also prohibited Vance from driving for six years, ordered her to provide a DNA sample and levied a $400 victim surcharge.

