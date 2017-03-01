MUSIC CHEAT SHEET: Festival roster revealed

Osheaga lineup revealed

The Weeknd, Muse and Lorde headline Montreal's Osheaga Aug. 4-6 in Parc Jean-Drapeau. Others on the bill include: Major Lazer, Alabama Shakes, Justice, Solange, Vance Joy, Cage the Elephant, Foster the People, MGMT, Father John Misty, the Shins, Belle and Sebastian, Zeds Dead, Run the Jewels, Liam Gallagher, Broken Social Scene, Majid Jordan, De La Soul, Tegan and Sara, Death from Above 1979, Arkells, and Choir! Choir! Choir!.

Lordey Lorde

Speaking of New Zealand singersongwriter Lorde, there have been some cryptic hints her new album is dropping this month. Her label's website has suggested a March 7 release, although it's not known if it's a single or an entire album. And a New Zealand ad shows her in the back of a car, eating chips and a milkshake followed by the dates: 3.2.17 NYC and 3.3.17 NZ. She's also set to take the stage at Saturday Night Live on March 11 in an episode hosted by Scarlett Johansson. Other than Osheaga above, she's been confirmed to play some big summer festivals in North America including Coachella (April 14-16 and April 21-23), New York Governors Ball (June 2-4), and Bonnaroo (June 8-11).

Richie postpones tour

Lionel Richie won't be Dancing On The Ceiling any time soon. The 67-year-old hitmaker has had to cancel his All the Hits tour with Mariah Carey - including dates March 30 at Toronto's Air Canada Centre and April 27 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena - so that he can take more time to recover from a recent knee surgery. "When you have been performing as long as I have, it takes a toll on your body," Richie tweeted. "Unfortunately, my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100% ready to start the tour next month. I don't want to disappoint my fans and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be Dancing on the Ceiling together again." The tour will be postponed until the summer with ticketholders being advised to hold onto their tickets as they will be honoured at the new dates. Carey, who is currently promoting the single, I Don't (about her failed wedding date with James Packer), tweeted: "Lionel, you have my unbridled love & support. Please feel better soon so we can have a great time touring together this summer."

New Music Among those with new music Friday are: Jenn Grant, Paradise; Sondre Lerche, Pleasure.

On Tour

Depeche Mode drop into Toronto's Air Canada Centre on Sept. 3 and Vancouver's Rogers Arena on Oct. 25.

Shawn Mendes will play Rogers Arena on July 8 and Air Canada Centre on Aug. 11

The Jesus And Mary Chain play Toronto's Massey Hall on May 12 and Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on May 24.

John Mayer has added a second Toronto date in the summer at Budweiser Stage on Aug. 29.

Elvis Costello and The Imposters play Toronto's Sony Centre on July 20.

k.d. lang has two shows Aug. 16-17 at Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre and two more at the Sony Centre on Aug. 30-31 as part of a Canadian tour.

King Crimson pull into Massey Hall on July 25.