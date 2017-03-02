Dismal ratings for LGBTQ epic When We Rise

Did primetime network TV - in this case ABC - go out on a limb with their four-night, eight-hour opus chronicling the birth of the gay rights movement in When We Rise, which wraps up Friday night (March 3)? The seeming consensus is yes.

It's not the first time a major network has released a provocative miniseries. In fact, in 1977, ABC aired Roots - which went on to receive 37 Emmy nominations, winning 9 trophies, and scored an average rating of 130 million viewers! (Ironically, the alphabet network got "cold feet" after seeing the violence on the series; fearful the racially charged project would bomb, execs opted to air it daily instead of weekly as it was originally intended.)

In 1983, ABC ran another controversial offering: The Thorn Birds to great success as well.

But that was before the 500-channel TV universe and streaming changed viewing habits and tastes.

Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black (Milk), who created and wrote When We Rise (he personally directed two episodes), told Seth Meyers that it was important to air it on ABC instead of the more boundary-pushing HBO or Netflix.

"I was shocked when I heard ABC was interested in a LGBT history story," said Black, 42, accompanied by When We Rise co-star Whoopi Goldberg on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I grew up in Texas in a southern, conservative, military home. As a gay kid that was a lot. And I was allowed to watch ABC. I was allowed to watch network TV 'cause it told family stories. I thought, boy, this is such a great opportunity to introduce my LGBT family to my family in the south and, to say in these divided times, we've got more in common than you might think. I worked really hard to use that common language. If you tell an emotional story, tell a story about love, you might get somewhere, you might change a heart. You change a heart, you can change a mind. You do that, you might change the world."

Christopher Turner, the editor-in-chief of IN, Canada's only LGBT national magazine, said he was surprised but encouraged that ABC decided to air When We Rise.

"The fight for LGBT equality is a topic that conventional major networks traditionally shy away from," he tells 24 Hours. "That being said, I'm glad to see the topic being brought to primetime in such an accessible way to a mainstream audience. This isn't just a story created for the LGBT community, it's a story for everyone and network television can bring that story to a wider audience.

(It's important to note that ABC does feature myriad gay characters on its comedies and dramas but devoting 8 hours to a minority narrative during February Sweeps is still impressive.)

Postmedia TV critic Bill Harris agrees that "it is a big deal" for an American network to be airing When We Rise and reminds us it's even rarer for ABC to be airing it in its entirety in one week. It started Monday night before continuing Wednesday and Thursday nights until its Friday conclusion.

"You have your regular programming so to have a window to do something like that is very rare," Harris tells 24 Hours. "I don't think - unless network TV really rethinks how it schedules things - the way this is scheduled will become common because it can't. All you hear about is people binge-viewing. Maybe this is a network experiment in answering how do we compete with that on a network scale? And maybe their thing is, let's try running a miniseries all in one week. And if it's a big success, maybe next year they try it or two or three times."

Unfortunately, the first night of When We Rise drew only three million viewers in the U.S. so it was hardly a ratings bonanza. It's especially concerning given that the premiere followed the highly rated The Bachelor. Clearly, ABC wasn't trying to bury the project but it is worth noting that the network didn't publicize the miniseries like its other offerings in the past.

As for the timing of the miniseries, Turner suggests it's perfect given the Donald Trump era we currently live in.

Members of the LGBT community are justifiably worried their civil rights progress might be 'trumped' by the U.S. president's administration. Juxtaposing When We Rise to the real images we see on daily news of citizens uniting to protest Trump and his executive orders/policies on the streets in record numbers offers a strong argument that Black's passion project couldn't have come at a better time. (When We Rise was shot last summer before Trump was elected.)

"I think that if Hillary Clinton had won the U.S. presidency, When We Rise would have felt less urgent," Turner sighs. "But that didn't happen. It feels like progressive change for the LGBT community and other marginalized communities has stopped under a Trump presidency. When We Rise feels necessary right now, because another struggle to protect human rights is just beginning."

Said Goldberg to Meyers: "Everybody's rights are as important as yours. And if they can take those guys rights away, they can come and take your rights away."