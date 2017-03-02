Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy opens up on being gay

In the new March issue of IN, Canada's only national gay magazine, Schitt Creek's Dan Levy opens up in detail about being gay, surviving reality-TV fame (as co-host of MTV's The Hills After Show) and his character David's pansexuality, along with sounding off on the hot political topics of the day.

As for his sexuality, the Canadian Screen Award winner tells 24 Hours' editor Nelson Branco being queer in the Eugene Levy family household was no big whoop. The accidental sex symbol said, "My family, fortunately, was completely open and accepting. It was a very easy thing. I think with anyone, there are fears attached to when and how to come out. Again, it's a strange thing because no one else has to go through that. It's a bizarre thing to do to pull your parents aside and talk about your sexual preference. It's something straight people don't have to do - and hopefully, gay people won't have to do it either. But to answer your question: there was no drama in the Levy house."

- 24 HOURS