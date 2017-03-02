A 33-year-old Vancouver man is in custody after four separate attacks that occurred Thursday morning stretching across Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

The random attacks — three stabbings and a physical assault — occurred just after 8:30 a.m. between West Broadway and Cambie Street and Main Street and East 2nd Avenue, according to a news release from Const. Jason Doucette.

Police say officers initially responded to a call about a man who had been attacked at the busy Broadway and Cambie intersection. A man was found at the scene suffering a stab wound.

They say the attacker fled and attacked three more people — an assault and two more stabbings — before he a suspect was arrested nearly two kilometres away. He remains in police custody and is believed to be responsible for all four attacks.

The three stabbing victims remain in hospital in serious condition, Doucette said.

By 9 a.m., several police vehicles and a half-dozen officers were on scene at Broadway and Cambie. A large section of the northeast corner was taped off as well as a stretch of sidewalk on the northwest corner.

A shopping cart covered in a tarp was behind police tape and there were bottles scattered nearby.

Evidence of a bloody confrontation stained the sidewalk.

Doucette says no charges have been laid and police have not determined a motive behind the attacks.

He says he has no information to suggest the suspect is known to police.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the attacks to contact them, both to provide details of the incidents and to put witnesses in touch with support services.

“I couldn’t imagine seeing something like this and just going home and thinking about it all day,” Doucette says.

“We have tools in our tool belt and resources to put these people in contact with. And if they decide they don’t want it, great. But we’d sure like to offer it.”

Witnesses are asked to call the VPD’s major crime section at 604-717-2541.

