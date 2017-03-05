Keep corporations out of our chromosomes

This week's question: Should insurance companies have a right to your DNA?

In the 1997 film Gattaca, people's career, housing, income and status are predetermined by their genetic profiles: “Any cell from any part of your body can betray you.”

Today’s cheap genetic tests bring that DNA dystopia closer to reality — unless we limit how our genetic information is used and by whom.

These mail-order tests reveal markers of potential diseases and conditions. But before you swab your cheek and drop it in the post, consider the findings of a recent study: health insurance companies have denied coverage or jacked up rates, based on the results.

Fearing repercussions, people are avoiding these tests — even for their kids.

We shouldn’t be forced to choose between health and health insurance; between learning important information about ourselves and giving insurers and employers ammunition to use against us.

Bosses are keen to get genetic information on workers and job applicants. Such information could help them select out those with DNA markers of disease. But in the U.S., the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act is supposed to stop management from using genetic information to hire, promote or fire workers.

There’s nothing like this in Canada. Not yet.

Proposed Bill S-201 would outlaw discrimination based on genetic characteristics.

I get why this bill is important. I have albinism - a rare genetic condition, characterized by a lack of pigment in the skin, hair and eyes.

Worldwide, the average albino lifespan is cut short by skin cancer. Most of us are born nearer the equator where the sun is fierce. Most of us won’t see 40. Should our genes affect job prospects?

Neither governments nor corporations should have the ability to collect and use this information for their own ends — a disturbing echo from the past.

Decades ago, eugenics was popular in Canada and many other countries. Many unmarried, indigenous, poor and disabled women were sterilized. This was official policy in B.C. and Alberta into the 1970s. Some aboriginal women report it’s still happening.

It’s bad enough that prejudice, based on physical characteristics such as skin colour or disability, is commonplace. But the idea that the free market should decide what to do with our DNA is as twisted as a double helix.

The protagonist in Gattaca switched his DNA samples with someone else to fool the system, declaring: “there’s no gene for fate.”

Let’s not leave our chromosomes in the care of corporations. It’s time policy caught up with science.

Garth Mullins is a broadcaster, activist, writer, musician and trade unionist. He’s at www.garthmullins.com or @garthmullins.