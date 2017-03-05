At least 2,000 more teachers would be hired under a tentative deal between teachers and the province to implement last year’s Supreme Court ruling restoring classroom conditions.

Saturday’s deal, which is subject to a provincewide teacher vote, fully restores all of the teachers’ contract language deleted by provincial legislation in 2002. Changes to class-size, class-composition and the number of specialist teachers are to be implemented for the next school year.

The two sides have been negotiating an implementation deal for the Supreme Court ruling since last November.

“B.C. teachers have been fighting for 15 years to defend our rights and to restore our working conditions,” said Glen Hansman, president of the B.C. Teachers Federation.

“It’s going to make a tremendous change. Class sizes will come down and that will be amazing for our members and their students. That triage that we’ve had in our schools where members are run off their feet trying to meet everyone’s needs … that’s going to be improved.”

Education Minister Mike Bernier said he is “very happy about where we got to today. The main focus has been that we wanted to get this done very quickly because we wanted to have everything in place to be able to plan for the next school year.”

The agreement doesn’t add to or take away any rules that were not in place in 2002, Hansman said.

A memorandum of agreement, subject to approval by teachers, is the basis of Sunday’s deal. It includes minimum ratios for positions like librarians, counsellors and special education teachers. For example, it calls for special education teachers at a ratio of one to 342 students and ESL teachers at a rate of one for every 74 funded ESL students.

All 60 school districts have different contract language about class size, class composition and specialist teacher ratios. Also, all 60 districts have made different decisions about all of these issues to balance their budgets. For example, Hansman said that in Coquitlam, they made the decision a few years ago to eliminate teacher-librarians. As a result, they will now have to hire 45 librarians.

Other districts will have different areas where they fall short. If districts had superior language in place than what is provincially now mandated, the district language will supersede the provincial language.

An interim deal reached in January added $100 million to the province’s annual $5.9-billion education budget. At the time, Hansman said the deal would provide about one-third of the total teachers required to restore the deleted clauses.

The cost of the final deal won’t be known until the staffing has happened, however Bernier said the deal would be fully funded. When asked how school boards should proceed with their budgets or whether funding would remain on a per-pupil basis, Bernier said school districts should stay tuned for a further announcement.

“I cannot disclose that right now because we have to wait until the teachers ratify, at which point we will disclose the whole deal,” Bernier said. “One of the conditions, from (both sides) is that we will not talk about anything in the settlement right now because we do not want to prejudge … and we want teachers to look at it first.”

The provincial budget included that funding for the next three years, but Finance Minister Mike de Jong said any additional funding would come from contingency funds.

Rural school districts may find it particularly hard to fill the positions. In January, Richard Giroday, president of the Prince George Teachers Association, told Postmedia News that the Prince George school district already has a teacher shortage and it’s hard to hire enough of them to be on call as substitute teachers. Now that will get even harder.

Class size maximums for kindergarten through Grade 2 are mandated by the deal at 20 and 22 students for all districts, even those that did not have class size language in place in 2002.

The deal includes provisions for updating the terminology used about special needs students, much of which has changed since 2002. For example, autism now has a much broader definition than it did in 2002.

The deal also includes flexibility for when minimums cannot be met. In cases where school districts cannot meet the contract requirements, teachers will be able to choose a remedy, including things like extra pay, extra preparation time or the hiring of other additional staff.

The deal also calls for a provincial class composition committee to be established to make sure the special education classifications and designations are updated and consistently applied. If it cannot reach agreement, it will be referred to arbitration by June 30, 2018.

The deal comes two months before a provincial election in which education funding, school closures and crowded classrooms could be key issues.

Teachers will vote March 8 to 10.