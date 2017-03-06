A former gang leader serving a life sentence for murder alleges that he was assaulted by another inmate in Agassiz's Kent Institution.

Peter Manolakos, the leader of the Greeks gang in Vernon, claims in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court that on March 5, 2015, the inmate, identified as Murray Poorman, snuck into his cell with a "shank," a makeshift bladed weapon, while Manolakos was in the common area getting his breakfast.

"When the plaintiff returned to his cell with his breakfast, the defendant Poorman, without warning or provocation, violently assaulted the plaintiff with the 'shank' he brought with him for that purpose," says the lawsuit.

Manolakos says he suffered injuries to his head, left eye, neck, upper back and hands in addition to broken teeth. He also claims he has suffered headaches, sleeplessness, dizziness and memory loss.

"As a result of the assault, the plaintiff has suffered a loss of income, loss of earning capacity, and will suffer future loss of income, full particulars of which are not available at this time," says the suit.

"As a result of the assault, the plaintiff has and will continue to incur expenses, including but not limited to, medication, dental work, physiotherapy, medical treatment and psychiatric and/or psychological counselling and treatment."

Manolakos claims that prior to the assault at the maximum-security prison, officials knew that Poorman was a risk to other inmates and knew that Poorman routinely fashioned and possessed shanks and on several occasions had used those weapons to assault other inmates.

He says the Fraser Valley prison is liable because it failed to take all reasonable measures to protect him from the foreseeable risk posed by Poorman.

No response has been filed to the lawsuit, which contains allegations that have not been tested in court. A spokesman for the Correctional Service of Canada said there would be no comment as the matter is before the courts.

In November 2012, Manolakos was convicted of the first-degree murder of Ronald Thom and the manslaughter of David Marnuik. For the murder conviction, he received the mandatory sentence of life in prison with no parole for 25 years.

He is appealing his convictions and the appeal is expected to be heard in June. Four other men were also convicted in connection with the drug-related slayings that terrorized the Vernon area.

Poorman is serving a lengthy jail term after being convicted of aggravated assault, assault and threats of violence to two justice system participants.

