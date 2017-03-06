Health care cuts unlikely without patient pain

“Well it's not as much as we wanted, Bill, to be really blunt about it.” – BC Finance Minister Mike de Jong on federal health funding

New federal government health care funding cuts will make the BC Liberals’ centerpiece campaign promise – to reduce and then eliminate Medical Service Plan premiums – extremely unlikely without either pain for patients or new tax increases or both.

Those straightforward economics deeply impact BC election politics, because Premier Christy Clark pledges to cut MSP premiums in half for two million British Columbians in January 2018 – and eliminate them altogether at some undetermined date.

But can Clark’s biggest election promise be believed when it’s seriously undermined by Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dramatic health care funding reductions, started by former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper?

Harper cut the annual increase in Canada Health Transfer money from the six per cent in place since 2005 to just three per cent from 2017 on.

Trudeau disdained Harper’s plan during the 2015 election but now is following it – while adding some home care and mental health funding.

While health care funding may seem boring, the consequences are anything but.

In Port Moody, senior Jean Donaldson was left for 36 hours in the Eagle Ridge Hospital lobby outside the gift shop on a stretcher in January while waiting for care for bleeding in the brain.

And insult was added to injury: “This is ironic - I was lying under plaques that list people’s lifetime contributions to Eagle Ridge Hospital – and I was lying right under my name,” Donaldson said. “I’m not on Christy Clark’s radar. I don’t think she cares about people like me.”

BC settled with Ottawa for a 4.4 per cent increase, so at February’s BC budget news conference, I asked de Jong whether BC’s deal whether he was unhappy with federal funding, which was $4.7 billion last year.

“We enjoyed marginal success in convincing the federal government to adjust slightly what was on the table but not to the degree that we were hoping for,” de Jong told me.

But the deal the BC Liberals have made means a loss of hundreds of millions of dollars – so either they will have to cut health care costs or find a new tax revenue source – neither of which Clark will talk about before the May 9 election.

Bill Tieleman is a former NDP strategist. Read his blog at http://billtieleman.blogspot.com or Email: weststar@telus.net Twitter: @BillTieleman