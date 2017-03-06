A second murder trial in connection with the swarming attack of a Burnaby teen in Whistler got underway on Monday in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Arvin Golic, who had just turned 18 at the time of the May 2015 fatal stabbing of Luka Gordic, 19, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. Three other accused, who cannot be identified because they were under age 18, have already had their trial before a judge in Vancouver and are awaiting a verdict.

Golic's trial was severed from the trial of the three other accused because youths cannot be tried together with adults in Canadian courts.

In her opening statement, Crown counsel Julie Robinson told B.C. Supreme Court Justice Mary Humphries that while the court will not hear any evidence that Golic actually stabbed Gordic during the swarming, the accused was at the scene and had "orchestrated" the murder.

Robinson told the judge that Golic was the only one with "animus" toward the victim and the only one with a motive.

She said that the two young men were among a number of high school graduates from the Burnaby area who had travelled to the ski resort for some partying on the May long weekend. Some members of each group knew at least some members of the other group, Robinson said in a statement that contained many of the details heard at the first trial.

During the weekend, Gordic and some of his friends ran into friends of Golic, with Gordic telling them that Golic should stop being abusive toward his former girlfriend, said Robinson.

The Crown, which is expected to call the ex-girlfriend as a witness, said the young woman was not in Whistler at the time, but received phone calls and texts from Golic that revealed the accused to be in a "highly agitated emotional state."

Golic's communications with the young woman suggested that Golic had concluded that she must have been having a sexual relationship with Gordic, said Robinson.

"There was no such relationship," the prosecutor told the judge.

A meeting of Golic and Gordic at the Olympic Rings in Whistler, with at least the prospect of a fight, was set for the Saturday, but Golic failed to show, said Robinson. When Golic did not show up, Gordic believed it was the end of the matter, but Golic persisted in wanting to make a plan to meet, she said.

Gordic was later attacked by a group of up to 15 young males, too large a group for the victim to defend himself against, said Robinson. Gordic suffered three stab wounds, one penetrating his heart causing his death.

More than 60 family members and friends of the victim attended the opening day of the trial, which is expected to run four weeks and hear from 53 Crown witnesses.

