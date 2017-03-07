B.C.'s only land-based Atlantic salmon farm, Kuterra, has been ordered to wind down operations by the Namgis First Nation, even as the company seeks a buyer or partner to pursue expansion.

The order from the Namgis council to the Kuterra board came after talks broke down with a potential buyer for the farm late last year, according to documents circulated to band members.

The Namgis First Nation owns Kuterra, which was built with $9.5 million in government and charitable funding, including $3 million from Tides Canada. Now that funding is running out, Kuterra is looking for new investment, likely from the private sector.

If the salmon farm shuts down, the First Nation will be left to pay $3.2 million in loans it guaranteed for Kuterra and stands to lose the original $1.2 million it contributed to design and construction.

However, operations at the Kuterra facility continue to run at-capacity with an eye to making its first profit by the end of this year, according to spokeswoman Josephine Mrozewski.

"We at Kuterra understood (the council order) as making a clear statement that there will be no more money forthcoming from Namgis to advance Kuterra's business," she said. "We anticipate that we will break even this year, and that means covering our costs, but probably not paying down our loans."

Recent changes to the facility — including scaled-up biofilters and the addition of new harvest tanks — have finally stabilized growing conditions and increased grow-out capacity. Kuterra sells for a modest premium over Atlantic salmon raised in ocean-based pens.

However, the continued viability of Kuterra depends on finding a buyer or partner that can finance expansion using larger tanks and new technology, which has advanced significantly since the project was designed just a few years ago.

"When we started construction on this facility we were the leading edge, but we are not that anymore," said Mrozewski. "There are facilities all over the world being built with second-generation technology. That said, our main obstacle to success is scale."

Large, land-based Atlantic salmon farms are under construction in Norway, Switzerland and Nova Scotia.

"We need to be at least twice the size that we are and we also would benefit from having our own hatchery," she said.

Band members are being asked to vote on a process that would allow a buyer or new partner to obtain a 99-year lease on reserve land near Alert Bay, where the salmon farm is located, said Namgis Chief Debra Hanuse. The lease could act as security for a buyer seeking financing.

"We don't have the deep pockets needed to pay for an expansion, but we are committed to seeing Kuterra succeed," she said.

Kuterra was intended to be an open-source pilot project meant to advance the design and technology required to successfully farm Atlantic salmon on land, said Catherine Emrick, Tides Canada's senior associate for aquaculture innovation.

"When we decided to fund the project there was no consensus on the technical, biological and economic feasibility of land-based aquaculture as an alternative to open-net aquaculture," she said.

As a condition of funding, Kuterra was obliged to freely share what it learned with the industry and the academic community as part of Tides Canada's wild-fish conservation agenda.

"The project was incredibly successful at providing that information," she noted. "Now we are seeing spinoffs into increased investment in research and an increase in the size and scale of (land-based salmon farms) globally.

"The information also informed a series of aquaculture innovation workshops, so that we had a forum to bring those reports to a broad range of stakeholders," she said.

The final workshop in the series will be held in Vancouver this November.

