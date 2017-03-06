Two thieves took off with more than $500,000 worth of gold, money, jewelry and other valuables from a Lions Bay home, after the family’s 16-year-old daughter invited the strangers to spend the night despite having just met them.

The next day, a Wednesday, the father drove the daughter to school and headed to work, not knowing the strangers were in his home.

“She wanted to help them, but you shouldn’t trust everyone,” said the father, who didn’t want his name used. “They said they didn’t have anywhere to stay for the night.”

Squamish RCMP have issued warrants for the arrest of Brenden Eslick and Samantha Pelletier, charged with theft over $5,000.

The man said he arrived home at about 4 p.m. on Feb. 15 to discover that thieves had taken off in the family car, a grey 2003 Toyota Camry, licence number 602-JEP. Doors were left open at the house and the family’s valuables were missing.

“They picked up this safe that we have at home,” he said. “They slid it down the stairs and put in the car.”

Also missing were Persian rugs, laptops and other expensive items, including Pahlavi gold coins, gold Persian earrings, a necklace, ring and bracelet set, and personal documentation such as passports, wills and deeds to the residence.

The man said his daughter hadn’t informed him the pair were in the home.

“She wanted to be very kind to them, I think,” he said. “I didn’t know that, otherwise I would have kicked them out.”

RCMP Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival said charges and warrants were approved in late February after police were able to confirm the suspects’ identities.

The car was still missing as well, Percival said, adding that the pair may have fled to Alberta where they have connections.

Anyone with information on Eslick, Pelletier, or the missing items is asked to contact the Squamish RCMP at (604) 892-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

