Her head was never found.

But police believe her killer has been.

After 37 years, police in rural Illinois have charged Thomas Small with the cold case murder – and dismemberment – of his wife.

The killing allegedly took place in Bradley, 60 miles south of Chicago.

At the time, cops were left baffled when they discovered a young female’s remains near the Air Tight Bridge in Charleston, Ill. back in 1980.

Police later identified the remains as Diane Small more than a decade later after her sister reported the then 26-year-old mother missing.

"Nobody knew who it was because there wasn't any head, feet and hands," Judy Whiteside, a resident of Coles County, told FoxIllinois.com.

Thomas Small told police his wife had disappeared after voluntarily abandoning him and their two-year-old daughter.

Although it’s unclear what led to Small being charged last week, the Daily Journal reported that the 70-year-old allegedly had confessed to the crime.