A gift of $1.5 million help add additional expertise in a lung cancer research project at the B.C. Cancer Foundation, it was announced Wednesday.

Dr. Stephen Lam, who leads the project, was also named the new chair of the Lung Cancer Screening Project, in addition to his role as the chair of the Provincial Lung Tumour Group. The project focuses on early detection of lung cancer and chemoprevention.

The gift and announcement of Lam as the new chair was made possible by the Leon Judah Blackmore Foundation. Blackmore was a Vancouver businessman, real estate developer, and philanthropist who died in 2015. His foundation, launched in 2005, continues to give to charitable causes such as Lam's project, of which Blackmore was a participant.

Lam's research project looks at the defining role of risks, such as air pollution and genetic susceptibility. His team is also working on developing computer vision technology that can detect early signs of lung cancer through CT scans.