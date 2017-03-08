Police are investigating after a Jewish community centre in Vancouver received a bomb threat Tuesday evening.

Officers were advised around 9 p.m. of a bomb threat at the Jewish Community Centre at West 41st Avenue near Oak Street, Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement.

Doucette said the centre was evacuated as a precaution. Investigators found no explosive devices and staff and guests were allowed to return to the building a short time later.

B.C. Premier Christy Clark has issued a statement after the bomb threat.

The premier says although the threat turned out to be a hoax, fear caused by such threats "is very real." Clark says British Columbia is a welcoming and safe home to peoples of all faiths and ethnicity.

"We cannot allow hatred to become routine," she said in the statement released on Wednesday. "We will only stop hatred by calling it out, condemning it -- and continuing to lead by example as a thriving, vibrant example that diversity leads to strength, not weakness."

In Ontario, two Jewish community centres also received robo-calls of a bomb threat on Tuesday.

Toddlers and young children attending a daycare at the Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre in Toronto were evacuated after the centre’s school received a bomb threat shortly after 10 a.m. Around the same time, the Jewish Community Centre of London received an identical threat.

In the U.S., officials have been investigating more than 120 bomb threats made to Jewish organizations since early 2017, as well as vandalism at Jewish cemeteries.

