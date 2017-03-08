The City of Vancouver has launched a pilot project to streamline the development permit process for major home renovations and other low-density projects, after waiting times tripled in the past two years.

It took a median of just 8.6 weeks in 2014 for a permit to be issued for low-density developments like a home addition or construction of a new house, the city’s head of development, buildings and licensing, Kaye Krishna, told council. By 2016, that had jumped to 28.6 weeks.

The pilot project includes measures like expediting permits for laneway homes, requiring training for developers before they apply, designating a single staff member as the point of contact for each project, and considering the creation of a fast lane for applicants with a strong record of approval. Staff will report on their progress this summer.

Mayor Gregor Robertson acknowledged the frustration that many homeowners and developers have felt while they wait for their permits to be approved.

"I appreciate the patience of all those who are struggling to get places built, get housing done and job spaces built on a timeline, when it’s so busy here in the city," Robertson said. "I have a lot of confidence in our staff that they know how to turn this around."

A second pilot project will make affordable housing become a priority in the permitting process, with staff dedicated to those developments and streamlined measures for rezoning.

Last week, B.C. Finance Minister Mike de Jong revealed plans to offer cash incentives to Metro Vancouver municipalities in exchange for "reasonable" timelines for completing permitting, rezoning and approval processes. The hope is to get started on new multi-family developments that might ease some of the pressure on the housing market.

The planning and development review update that Krishna presented to Vancouver council this week identified several bottlenecks in the approval process for all types of development permits, including conflicting regulations, outdated policies, a lack of transparency about application status and staff turnover as experienced city workers retire or take on new jobs.

One option for speeding up the process for larger projects may be to create fixed targets for developers' community amenity contributions across entire neighbourhoods like Downtown or the Cambie corridor, according to the staff update. That would mean standardized requirements for the creation of things like parks or libraries, rather than negotiating with each developer on a project-by-project basis.

