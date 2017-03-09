Marc and Jodie Emery were charged with drug-related offences in Toronto on Thursday after police raided seven of the couple's Cannabis Culture marijuana dispensaries.

A dozen Vancouver police officers raided Marc Emery's Cannabis Culture headquarters on West Hastings Street on Thursday morning, while police raids also were carried out in Toronto and Hamilton.

The self-styled “Prince” and “Princess of Pot” were arrested Wednesday evening as they were about to board a plane to Spain at Pearson International Airport. They were heading to Barcelona to attend the Spannabis marijuana expo.

The pair appeared briefly in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday afternoon before police announced the full list of charges they faced.

Marc Emery faces 15 counts, including conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime, while Jodie Emery is charged with five similar counts.

The Emerys own the Cannabis Culture brand, which is used by a chain of 19 marijuana dispensaries in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

The arrests and raids were part of a Toronto police operation called Project Gator, said force spokesman Mark Pugash, which included the execution of 11 search warrants under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and the arrests of five people.

Pugash said search warrants were executed Thursday at five Cannabis Culture stores in Toronto, one in Hamilton and one in Vancouver. Four warrants were executed at private residences in Toronto, the Hamilton area, and in Vancouver.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson's staff said neither the mayor nor Vancouver police would be commenting as the operation was being led by Toronto police.

“Vancouver police assisted us,” Pugash said. “It’s a TPS (Toronto Police Service) project.”

Police charged three other people on Thursday. Thirty-seven-year-old Chris Goodwin and 31-year-old Erin Goodwin, both of Toronto, and 29-year-old Britney Guerra of Stoney Creek, Ont., face charges that include conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

“When you’re executing a large number of warrants across a large geographical area, there is a considerable amount of planning and preparation,” Pugash said. “There is a lot of work that goes into these projects. I’m not going to go into specifics, but it has been in the works for some time.”

Police in Ottawa also raided a Cannabis Culture location in that city on Thursday morning, two weeks after the Bank Street shop opened with a promise to sell marijuana to anyone over 19. That raid was apparently not part of Project Gator.

“We have been enforcing the law against dispensaries for some time, and this is the latest effort as part of that enforcement campaign,” Pugash said. “And I’m pretty certain there will be more in the future.”

B.C. Solicitor General Mike Morris said he wasn’t aware of any planned and coordinated crackdown on marijuana in both Ontario and B.C. that targeted Marc and Jodie Emery.

“Not that I’m aware of, it’s just against the law to traffic in marijuana right across Canada,” he said. “The law is the law, so if somebody is breaking the law the police need to take whatever action they deem necessary.”

Morris said he had not been in talks with provincial or federal counterparts about the arrest of the Emerys or the raids on their facilities.

“I don’t get involved in the day-to-day operations of the police forces in B.C.,” he said. "But as long as they are enforcing the law at their discretion with the resources they have available to them that’s up to them.”

However, Morris said he is worried that the federal promise of eventual decriminalization of marijuana has confused the public, because it remains illegal in the meantime.

“You bet I am, it is (confusing) and the sooner the feds come out with the legislation the sooner we can get on determining what direction we need to do,” he said.

Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott said Thursday that the federal government remains committed to introducing legislation on the matter in the spring but noted that it would have to go through a rigorous parliamentary and regulatory process.

“It’s a firm commitment of our government to legalize access to cannabis, to regulate that access and to restrict it appropriately,” she said. “We want to make sure this is done properly and people need to recognize it will take some time but it will be done.”

Victoria cannabis lawyer Kirk Tousaw called the raids and arrests the "latest salvo in Canada's senseless war on cannabis."

Cannabis Culture stores across Canada being raided at behest of Toronto Police. Get out and protest, call your MP/MLA/TPS and have your say. — KirkTousaw (@KirkTousaw) March 9, 2017

“That we continue to waste resources and ruin lives in the pursuit of the futile goals of cannabis prohibition is immoral and a national disgrace," said Tousaw, who has known the Emerys for several years, said on Thursday.

Marc Emery's chain of dispensaries — Cannabis Culture — has 19 shops in B.C., Ontario and Quebec, selling to anyone aged 19 and over, without membership or medical requirements. They also sell pot paraphernalia — pipes, vaporizers and other products — on their Cannabis Culture website.

Karina Smeds, a host at the Cannabis Culture lounge on Hastings in Vancouver, arrived at work at around 9 a.m. to find the doors locked and police outside. She came after receiving a message that the lounge was being raided.

Smeds said staff hadn’t heard from the Emerys. She was distraught.

“It’s more than just a business because it’s a place that people have been coming for decade to get away from what’s happening in the Downtown Eastside,” Smeds said. “It’s just safe. And I’m so worried.”

Melissa Zorn, manager of @CannabisCulture in #Vancouver, with an update on the store's closure by police: pic.twitter.com/cfCPc6En8b — Nick Eagland (@nickeagland) March 9, 2017

Melissa Zorn, manager at the Hastings Street Cannabis Culture, said 14 or 15 people work there.

Zorn said all of the employees had been informed about the raid and they were planning to gather outside the store throughout the day.

“We’ll be here for as long as it takes, until (the police) leave,” she said. “We’re not going anywhere, we’re going to reopen as soon as we can.”

By the scheduled 10 a.m. Thursday opening of Emery’s Cannabis Culture dispensary at 512 Beatty St., there was no police presence at the shop.

Store manager William Austin said he got a call from Tousaw advising him of the raids at other Cannabis Culture outlets.

“To keep the safety of customers and employees in mind, we’re not planning on opening our doors today,” Austin said, adding he was awaiting lawyer Tousaw’s advice as to when to open.

Across downtown, at the Cannabis Culture outlet at 1674 Davie St., doors remained locked Thursday morning.

Marc Emery is no stranger to the legal system, having been arrested numerous times over the years for pot-related offences and he served more than four years in a U.S. federal prison for selling marijuana seeds across the border from his Vancouver business.

Vancouver cannabis advocate and dispensary owner Dana Larsen, who has known Marc for more than 20 years and is the former editor of Emery's Cannabis Culture magazine, said Thursday: "I feel like we’re stuck back in the 1990s.”

"Back then they were raiding us for bong shops,” he said. "The same thing is happening, and it’s worth remembering that every step of the way, it’s been the police and the courts and the government that have stepped down. … We're winning the civil disobedience campaign and, I believe, that’s why we’re on the verge of cannabis legalization in this country.”

"These raids are not going to stop the dispensary movement,” Larsen said. “There’s more dispensaries in Canada now than ever before."

The “most shocking” aspect of Thursday’s news, Larsen said, was that the arrests and raids come at a time when criminal prosecutions for violent crimes were being stayed because of a lack of court resources.

“To me it is just another example of what we will be facing for years to come,” he said. “Trudeau could fix this by putting in his legislation … by doing what he said he was going to do."

The federal government is moving to legalize marijuana, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized late last year that the current laws remain in force.

This man is demanding @VancouverPD show him a warrant outside @CannabisCulture. pic.twitter.com/KhRLxiS79q — Nick Eagland (@nickeagland) March 9, 2017

Police forces across the country have been raiding pot shops and charging owners with trafficking-related offences.

"Our prime minister has promised to legalize cannabis. That promise is now two years old. Yet the arrests continue and the harm continues to be done by this terrible law," Tousaw said in a statement to Postmedia.

"And yet good people continue to be arrested, locked into cages and have their liberty infringed in the pursuit of our immoral and senseless war on this beneficial plant. Make no mistake, this is not about public safety. This is not about protecting the public"

Emery was arrested at one of his new Montreal dispensaries in December and charged with drug trafficking.

Former B.C. Solicitor General Kash Heed said he wasn’t surprised to learn of the arrests and raids given recent comments by both Trudeau and Liberal MP Bill Blair about the fact the dispensaries remain illegal.

And Heed, a former 30-year Vancouver police officer, said the marijuana sold by the dispensaries is all illegally grown.

“So you knew something was going to come down on this just by the rhetoric that was being spewed by the politicians on this particular issue. You knew they weren’t just going to stand back and let these operations continue in Canada while they were drafting up the legislation and the regulations,” Heed said.

In Vancouver, city officials have been working to regulate dispensaries outside of the current Controlled Drugs and Substance Act, Heed said.

“(Mayor) Gregor (Robertson) and (Councillor) Kerry Jang are the ones who’ve been out there trying to talk about the fact they want to regulate it within city boundaries but we know that all of the product that is going through the dispensaries here in Vancouver comes from an illicit source,” Heed said.

With files from Rob Shaw, Kim Bolan, Glen Schaefer, Scott Brown, Matt Robinson, Toronto Sun, Ottawa Citizen and The Canadian Press