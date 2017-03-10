Adams, Peters replace Buble as Junos host

Vancouver crooner Michael Bublé has stepped down as host of the April 2 Junos in Ottawa "to focus on his family."

Bublé, who previously hosted the Junos in 2013, announced in November his three-year-old son Noah was battling cancer.

In the singer's place as 2017 Juno co-hosts will be Vancouver rocker and 18-time Juno winner Bryan Adams and Toronto comic Russell Peters, who returns to the gig for the third time.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Michael - we respect his ongoing commitment to his family and look forward to working with him again in the future," said Mike Cosentino, Senior Vice-President, Content and Programming, Bell Media, in a statement.

Already confirmed to perform on the Junos are A Tribe Called Red, Alessia Cara, Arkells, Ruth B, Sarah McLachlan, Shawn Mendes, and The Strumbellas.

CTV and CTV GO are airing the broadcast live from the Canadian Tire Centre.

- JANE STEVENSON/ 24 HOURS