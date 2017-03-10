Adams, Peters replace Buble as Junos host
Bryan Adams and comic Russell Peters are replacing Michael Buble as the host the Juno Awards. POSTMEDIA
Vancouver crooner Michael Bublé has stepped down as host of the April 2 Junos in Ottawa "to focus on his family."
Bublé, who previously hosted the Junos in 2013, announced in November his three-year-old son Noah was battling cancer.
In the singer's place as 2017 Juno co-hosts will be Vancouver rocker and 18-time Juno winner Bryan Adams and Toronto comic Russell Peters, who returns to the gig for the third time.
"Our thoughts continue to be with Michael - we respect his ongoing commitment to his family and look forward to working with him again in the future," said Mike Cosentino, Senior Vice-President, Content and Programming, Bell Media, in a statement.
Already confirmed to perform on the Junos are A Tribe Called Red, Alessia Cara, Arkells, Ruth B, Sarah McLachlan, Shawn Mendes, and The Strumbellas.
CTV and CTV GO are airing the broadcast live from the Canadian Tire Centre.
- JANE STEVENSON/ 24 HOURS