Down’s Syndrome couple get engaged on air!

A couple who has Down’s Syndrome left a British TV audience in tears when they got engaged on the air.

Niki Wyatt and Samantha Lochrie made it official on UK gabfest This Morning.

The loving duo made headlines around the world when they were banned from kissing at their local youth club.

Social media erupted in outrage and the pair became famous.

And viewers responded to the big moment with cheers -- and tears.

One said: “That was actually the cutest thing I’ve ever watched.”

Another posted: “Sam & Nikki, it’s hard to find love nowadays. U 2 are gorgeous & lucky to have each other. Sooo cute! Beautiful.”

Niki, 30, was given his cue from his mom and then got down on one knee in front of Samantha, 23, and asked her to marry him.

She said yes.

Another viewer tweeted: “Aww crying so much at the wee Down syndrome couple getting engaged on @thismorning.”

The devoted duo then shared a kiss as their mothers watched on the sidelines — with tears rolling down their cheeks.