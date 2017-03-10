TV CHEAT SHEET: Lithgow shines bright as ever

DENETTE WILFORD/ 24 HOURS

Top 2 New Shows

Trial & Error

John Lithgow, who slayed it as Winston Churchill on The Crown, shows his versatility playing Larry Henderson, an eccentric, 'rollercizing' (I can't) poetry professor accused of the bizarre murder of his beloved wife. It's eager NYC lawyer Josh (Nicholas D'Agosto) to the rescue, and along with his quirky team of local misfits, they set out to prove Larry is innocent. Not an easy task since he can't stop making himself look guilty.

Airs: Tuesday, March 14 on CTV and NBC

The Hunt

If the thing you love most about an animal show is when predators go after their prey, then this is the series for you. And even if it isn't, viewers might see things from a different perspective as the series shows how it's a matter of life and death for both hunted and hunter. Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, The Hunt - which focuses on animal behaviour as cunning predators stalk and chase their elusive prey - is staggeringly good and superbly shot. Like Planet Earth, easily one of the best nature docu-series ever made.

Airs: Sunday, March 12 on BBC Earth

Top 2 Returning Shows

American Crime: The series, which centres on racism, sexism and classism in the U.S., couldn't come at a scarier time, especially as its third season focuses heavily on the imbalance of social classes. From undocumented workers from Mexico learning that modern servitude exists in the farmlands and agricultural communities, to teen prostitutes trapped in "relationships" with their pimps, prepare for another bleak, gripping, heartbreaking season.

Airs: Sunday, March 12 on ABC

Saving Hope

Following yet another tragic event that took place at the end of Season 4 (when a vengeful Tom Crenshaw shot at Alex and Charlie), the fifth and final season of the hospital drama finds the staff at Hope Zion in trouble once again. But there's also emotional turmoil: Each of the docs deal with new challenges and changes (a new CEO, a hot new doc) at the hospital. Charlie starts to lose control of the spirit world, Alex's estranged mother shows up and a shocking discovery could alter Alex and Charlie's relationship forever. But they're the endgame, right? I'm not too worried.

Airs: Sunday, March 12 on CTV

Reality Bites

Big Brother Canada

Season 5 of the hit show is going where no Big Brother has gone before - and bringing back some of Canada's past favourites to battle new houseguests as they duke it out for total domination inside this season's "Odyssey" house. Buckle your seatbelts for another wild ride.

Airs: Wednesday, March 15 (and continues to air Wednesdays, Thursdays and Mondays) on Global

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Season 13 of KUWTK brings the lone Kardashian boy, Rob, back into the mix as he realizes that to be the best father for his daughter, he needs to be more connected with his those around him. Even his family. Meanwhile, Khloé finds herself in a new romance and the Kardashian-Jenner clan unite in support of Kim, following her heinous Paris robbery. Basically, if you've read the gossip mags and rags, you already know what's about to go down. If you don't keep up with celebrity goss, enjoy.

Airs: Sunday, March 12 on E!

Binge-Watch Red Oaks

It may be set in the summer of 1986, but Red Oaks is nothing like Stranger Things or The Goldbergs - yet all three shows are equally good at cashing in on nostalgia. The coming-of-age comedy's second season continues from what the freshman year so lovingly laid out, as David and Skye's relationship is tested and their differences in social class are further explored. That's not saying Red Oaks is getting serious; on the contrary, it's as light as ever, but remains top-notch stuff. If you're into quality '80s John Hughes and Amy Heckerling movies, plus amazing music from back in the day, this is a show you need in your life.

Premieres: Friday, March 10 on Amazon

Hand of God

The long-awaited second and final season is back as Judge Maximum faces trial for the murder of a cop, all while being haunted by visions and the ghost of his son. The question of whether Pernell is driven by messages from God or he's simply having a psychotic break from reality are explored and tested. But from wherever those visions are rooted, they eventually show Pernell a conspiracy that's bigger than even he could have imagined.

Premieres: Friday, March 10 on Amazon

Snatch

Ron Weasley and Chuck Bass are going gangster in the series based on Guy Ritchie's 2000 heist film. Rupert Grint leads a crew of up-and-coming hustlers who stumble upon a truck-load of gold bullion. Trouble is, it's someone else's stolen goods, throwing the group deep into the underworld of organized crime. Accio uh-oh.

Premieres: Thursday, March 16 on Crackle

All Good Things ...

The Vampire Diaries

After eight torture-filled seasons, The CW series comes to an end Friday night. With Nina Dobrev back, the series finale has a full-circle feel to it, rightfully so. It was a show that began at the height of the vampire craze, thanks to Twilight and True Blood, but despite the ever-present theme of immortality, the show itself wasn't. It's been a great ride, and while many have come back from the dead, this goodbye is final. Vampire Diaries, you'll be missed.

Applause, Applause

Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon, Feud

It would have been easy for Lange and Sarandon to play over-the-top caricatures mimicking two incomparable actresses from a glorious era, but the Oscar winners bring their A-games, managing to show surprising restraint yet bringing enormous depth to the roles of Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, respectively. From the nuanced body language and mannerisms to the salty language, Lange and Sarandon are freaking powerhouses. Now excuse me while I grab a Pepsi.

Quote of the Week

Saturday Night Live

"Hosting SNL is a big deal, and I know how to prepare for a role. I have to look the part, I have to transform my body and my mind." - Scarlett Johansson, as she prepares for her fifth time as host ... ScarJo must've learned a thing or two from Alec Baldwin.