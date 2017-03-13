March Madness begins

It’s the opening week of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.

Also known as March Madness.

That means people across North America are planning five-hour lunches for Thursday and Friday, as well as concocting mysterious ailments to phone in to their employer.

The field of contenders is wide-open this year, with seemingly a dozen teams having a realistic shot of cutting down the nets.

This is making the already intimidating task of filling out a bracket even more difficult than usual.

No one has all the answers, but here are a few things to consider before locking your choices in.

Concentrate on teams that have been hot the last month or two: teams evolve and improve over the course of a season, and teams that were struggling to find their feet before Christmas can be rolling post-Valentine’s Day.

A minor exception to this rule is if there is a small school or mid-major you like. If they played in a sub-standard conference, go back and have a look at their higher profile November/December games to see how they fared against the big boys.

Pick hot-shooting offensive teams. Winning squads shoot well from beyond the 3-point line and (very importantly) at the free-throw line.

Conferences: the Big Ten is down, and champs haven’t recently been coming from there, or the Pac-12 or Big-12.

Focus on the ACC, Big East and SEC (i.e. Kentucky). Stay away from teams that have suffered significant injuries (Oregon, Florida).

Since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985, a No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seed has won the title 28 of 32 times.

If stats and analytics are your thing, a couple of fun web sites to check out are kenpom.com and fivethirtyeight.com.

Predictions (not for gambling purposes):

All times PT

EAST

Final: Villanova over Duke

Best opening game matchup:

No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech, Thursday, 9:40 a.m. CBS

MIDWEST

Final: Kansas over Michigan

Best opener:

No. 7 Michigan vs No. 10 Oklahoma State, Friday, 9:15 a.m. CBS

SOUTH

Final: North Carolina over UCLA

Best opener:

No. 7 Dayton vs No. 10 Wichita State, Friday, 4:10 p.m. CBS

WEST

Final: Arizona over Gonzaga

Best opener:

No. 3 Florida State vs No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast, Thursday, 6:20 p.m. TNT

One last piece of info: be careful with your “shock the world” upset brackets: #16 seeds are 0-128 all-time.