The Bachelor’s Nick Viall’s greatest love and partner may just be reality TV!

After tonight’s Bachelor finale, which airs on ABC and Citytv, the 36-year-old Wisconsin native will show off his moves on dance floor for the season 24 opener of Dancing with the Stars with partner Peta Murgatroyd on March 20.

“It’s something I’m going to work hard on,” vows Viall, who also competed on The Bachelorette twice and Bachelor in Paradise once.

“I have a lot of excitement,” added Viall, who claims dancing is not one of his hidden talents. “I don’t know what to expect. I want to have a lot of fun but I’m also taking it seriously. I’m going to try my best and it sounds like an amazing experience so I’m really excited to see what will happen.”

And that’s as much as we got out of him before the publicist listening in asked if we could switch to “Bachelor-focused questions.”

On that front, we tried to get Viall to spill the beans on whether his heart — and the final rose — belongs to Montreal special education teacher Vanessa Grimaldi or Arkansas boutique owner Raven Gates, as we spoke to him down the line from L.A.

What can you say about the finale?

It’s crazy and dramatic.

More so than any other season?

Of course.

We already knew that it didn’t work out with you and Dallas attorney Rachel Lindsay before she was eliminated last week as she was previously announced as the newest Bachelorette. Was the timing strange for you?

It’s certainly not typical. They announced me a week before [Bachelor in] Paradise ended so it’s not unprecedented. But, at the same time, those decisions are kind of way above me and they don’t consult me at all, so I can’t really speak to why that decision was made. I can only assume, at least for me, the show is about finding love and part of that is making sure you have the right people as part of the show. My guess is they wanted to give themselves more time to find the right men for Rachel.

Has being The Bachelor been quite a different experience from your previous experiences with the franchise?

It’s a lot more stressful. There’s only one of you and you have to take multiple people’s feelings into consideration. That can be very stressful and challenging. It’s a huge opportunity – and it’s very fun and flattering at times – but you can feel the burden and that can be tough.

Do you think you handled yourself well?

I had no regrets with my time. I know I had to make some tough decisions, but I felt like I handled myself the way I wanted to. I like to think that I was respectful and I felt like the women overall felt that as well.

Do you see an end in sight for your reality TV life?

I’m not a huge planner that way. I feel very lucky and fortunate to have been given these opportunities and that has brought more opportunities my way. It’s allowed me to start a business that I’ll be launching shortly after The Bachelor is done — a men’s grooming line called The Polished Gent. I’m excited about that. And as far as other opportunities, I don’t have specific plans to try to remain on TV or not remain on TV. We’ll see what comes my way.

Were you surprised that the outrageous Corinne Olympios, who you sent packing after the hometown date, became the season’s breakout star?

No, I wasn’t really surprised. I kind of anticipated Corinne, being a big personality, that most people would think that ’cause she certainly is. Obviously, I have a high opinion as she went all the way to the hometowns but, like everyone else, she has her strengths and her weaknesses. I appreciate Corinne being willing to show (that range and vulnerability). I think that’s authentic. Certainly, she might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but she’s comfortable with who she is. And that’s great!

Why did you keep Corinne around as long as you did? Was it her sense of humour?

Being with someone who is willing to just have some fun – and not take life so seriously, just joke around and be goofy and playful – they’re all things in a relationship that I would love to have. I think as a person she brings a lot of things to a relationship.