Two former Okanagan Mounties who sued their bosses for harassment say they have reached a settlement agreement with the RCMP.

Husband and wife Jason and Sasha MacLean worked as constables in the Osoyoos RCMP detachment a decade ago, before leaving in 2008. In 2010, the MacLeans filed a claim in B.C. Supreme Court, alleging their superiors at the detachment “adopted a manner of dealing with the Plaintiffs which was harassing and was intended to be so, and/or was intimidating.”

The matter was set to go to trial last month, more than six years after the claim was filed, the MacLeans said this week, but two days before the court date, the RCMP approached them with an offer to settle the matter.

The MacLeans, who now live on Vancouver Island, said they were not able to disclose any details of the settlement.

B.C. RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Janelle Shoihet said Tuesday she was not able to answer questions about the matter by deadline.

Jason still works as an RCMP officer, while Sasha, who had been off active duty for several years, has accepted a medical discharge from the force and Wednesday marks her final day as an RCMP member.

Sasha said Tuesday she was glad to see the end of the court proceedings, saying she's "really looking forward to seeing what my life is like not having this cloud hanging over me."

Jason said both of them still believe the RCMP is a good organization, adding: "With these kinds of complaints by (RCMP) members, sometimes people look at it like we're attacking the organization, or attacking the credibility of the RCMP, when it's actually the opposite: we are trying to protect the integrity of the RCMP. We still love the organization."

