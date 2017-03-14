Toronto’s traditional nickname is “Hogtown,” but perhaps it should be changed to “Taxtown.” Between the city and province, there always seems to be a politician dreaming up new ways to tax residents and business owners. Often, it’s the small, independent businesses that get the worst of it.

Recently, Ontario decided to tax local distillers who sell through stores on their premises a whopping 61.5% sales tax on every bottle they sell. No, that’s not a typo. It’s almost a staggering two-thirds of revenue taken from the pockets of enterprising local businesses and handed over to the greedy government.

The new tax is a small improvement on a former per-bottle fee distillers paid to the LCBO, but the difference is so minuscule it’s inconsequential to the bottom line.

On top of that, distillers still have to pay excise tax, HST, a bottle levy, container deposit and an environmental fee. You can see how this would make staying in business nearly impossible.

Despite warnings from local distillers that this new tax bill would be a de facto death tax, the province went ahead and passed it. Now, just a few months later, the Toronto Distillery Co. has closed the doors of its retail store. According to their website, the tax is to blame.

Toronto Distillery Co., founded in 2012, was the first local distillery to open since the Prohibition era in Toronto. It’s organic dry gin, single-grain whiskies and quirky beet spirit (always a good conversations starter at parties) had received praise from media and a strong cult following. They led the charge in bringing back a distillery culture to Toronto — one that was once so lively we still have a neighbourhood dubbed the Distillery District.

Any hope of that now seems lost.

By way of comparison, craft brewers and local wineries don’t have the same stifling taxes imposed on them. For example, wineries pay just a 6.1% tax on bottles they sell at vineyard shops.

That’s 10 times less than distilleries may per bottle.

There’s no logical explanation as to why spirit distilleries would be taxed at such a high rate, unless it’s to stifle any potential competition for the LCBO. This isn’t far-fetched, as we saw a similar drama play out between The Beer Store’s mega brands and Ontario craft brewers for years.

Most of the spirits sold by the LCBO come from outside the province. They don’t contribute to Ontario farmers, transporters or workers. They don’t create a new draw for tourists. If the government were interested in anything but protecting the LCBO’s all-powerful monopoly, they would jump at the chance to help a local spirit industry thrive.

Once again the Ontario government is putting the interests of big business ahead of the little guys. Local distilleries are important to our culture and economy and should be encouraged, not taxed out of business. It’s time to stop drinking the government’s self-serving tax Kool-Aid and tell them we want to sip local.

