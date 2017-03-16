A freak accident on a northern B.C. highway has taken a life, injured another and caused the premature arrival of a new one.

David Hall and his pregnant wife, Kimberley, were on their way to Terrace when their pickup collided with a moose north of Smithers, near Moriceton, on Highway 16 last Friday, said RCMP.

The moose was hit by a tractor-trailer heading east on the road, but the impact of the collision threw the animal into the path of the Halls' westbound truck, which ended up on its roof in a ditch.

David Hall, 32, died at the scene, and Kimberley had serious injuries. She was flown to Royal Columbian Hospital, where she delivered a four-pound boy two months premature by emergency C-section. Friends say the baby is doing well.

An online fundraiser to come up with money for the baby has amassed more than $36,000 in the last three days.

“David never got to meet his son, who looks so much like him, but his large and loving family and his community of friends will make sure he grows up knowing the wonderful man his father was,” said the campaign page, which was set up by Hall’s brother, Alex.

"As a group we will never be able to fill David's big shoes, but with this fund we can help give his son the best start at life."