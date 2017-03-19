WARNING: Some content may contain spoilers

Top 2 New Shows

Anne

Based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s timeless novel Anne of Green Gables, Anne centres on the lovable girl who, after an abusive childhood spent in orphanages and the homes of terrible strangers, is mistakenly sent to live with brother/sister duo Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert. Watching Anne charm her way into their hearts will put a smile on your face, as will her unique spirit and vivid imagination, which affects the small PEI town in which they reside. Sure, she’s a bit of a chatterbox and her questions make it seem like poor Marilla and Matthew are flying with the Riddler but I’m on board with anyone who’s out to prove that girls can do anything a boy can do and more. Anne Shirley’s exactly what we need right now.

Airs: Sunday, March 19 on CBC

Shots Fired

Speaking of a perfectly timed series, this 10-part event looks at the aftermath of racially-charged shootings in a small North Carolina town. In Shots Fired’s case, however, it’s a black officer who shoots a white kid driving in a predominantly African-American neighbourhood. With a packed cast that includes Sanaa Lathan, Toronto’s own Stephan James, Helen Hunt, Stephen Moyer and Richard Dreyfuss, the show will have you on edge, sadly because of how accurate the storylines actually are.

Airs: Wednesday, March 22 on Fox

Top 2 Returning Shows

The Originals

The series finale of The Vampire Diaries left fans with hope, thanks to that letter from Klaus to Caroline, teasing “the beginning of another story.” Will that story head over to The Originals’ fourth season? Here’s hoping. After 10 months of waiting – and the five-year time jump between last season’s finale and Friday’s premiere – The Originals is going to look and feel very different from where it left off. Exactly the kind of recharge a show sometimes needs.

Airs: Friday, March 17 on The CW

Into the Badlands

The martial arts drama is upped from six episodes to 10 for its second season, where viewers will find Sunny and M.K. separated and imprisoned in unlikely places. Like that matters. Sunny’s determined to get back into the Badlands and find his family, while M.K. struggles to control his powers. It’ll be quite the journey as they, along with Clipper, Colt and The Widow, are threatened by a dark, vengeful presence. S---’s about to get real.

Airs: Sunday, March 19 on AMC

Binge-Watch

Marvel’s Iron Fist

Netflix’s latest Marvel offering is a little like what Arrow was when Oliver Queen resurfaced. We meet presumed-dead Danny Rand (Finn Jones) 15 years after he and his parents’ plane crashed. He wants to reconnect with his family legacy, but nobody believes he’s who he says he is. Obviously. He’s walking around barefoot, looking like a hobo surfer and probably smelling like one too. So to prove his identity, he summons the power of the Iron Fist. Jones is fine as the lead (he’s no Daredevil or Jessica Jones, though) but it’s the female characters who will keep you intrigued. Kick-butt sensai Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) and sharp-yet-wary Joy Meachum (Jessica Stroup) more than compensate for the cartoonish villains. But if you’re into the other series’ from the Marvel Universe, this will fit right in ... in an annoying middle child sorta way.

Premieres: Friday, March 17 on Netflix

Letterkenny

The Canadian Screen Awards’ Best Comedy Series winner returns for a St. Patrick’s Day special in which Wayne, Daryl, Katy and Squirrelly Dan go to the town’s annual party that should be about respecting the s--- but is almost always ruined by out-of-town degenerates. Wayne does his thing, as does Dan, while Katy goes a different route. And don’t even get me started on Daryl, who makes quite the name for himself. You’ll have to see it to believe it.

Airs: Friday, March 17 on CraveTV

Reality Bites

Dancing With the Stars

Another Olympic gymnast, another Real Housewife, another Bachelor, another bull rider (for real) and the original “Cuchi Cuchi” girl are among the newest lineup of celebrity dancers. With the contestants tackling either a tango, cha cha, salsa, quickstep or Viennese waltz in Week 1, I’m going to predict PROFESSIONAL DANCER Heather Morris from Glee is going to do just fine, while Mr. T will be out first. I pity the dancing fool.

Airs: Monday, March 20 on ABC

Must-See

The Flash and Supergirl

It’s the musical crossover DC fans have been waiting for, the musical crossover event you never knew you needed. Because when you have casts packed with triple threats like these, it only makes sense. It all kicks off at the end of Monday’s hour of Supergirl, but the majority of the singing and dancing action takes place on Tuesday’s The Flash with Glee’s Blaine (Darren Criss), Marley (Melissa Benoist), and Sebastian (Grant Gustin) reuniting as Supergirl and Flash take on Criss’ baddie Music Meister. But it’s not just the former New Directions and Warblers who get to show their stuff. Jesse L. Martin, Victor Garber, Jeremy Jordan, Carlos Valdes and John Barrowman join in on the fun. OMG, I. Can’t. Wait.

Applause, Applause

Lennie James, The Walking Dead

Yes, TWD has been moving as slow as Rachel Maddow releasing Trump’s tax returns but it all came to a head this week when Morgan went back to his violent ways, straight up killing Richard with his stick, then bare hands. It was both shocking yet a long time coming, as Richard has been pretty blatant with not only his duplicitous ways but also that he was ready to die, whenever, wherever. And while the killing was driven by anger, it was morbidly satisfying to see the old Morgan truly back, and not the zen protector he had become. The light had disappeared from Morgan’s eyes so long ago it was lovely seeing that fire back — even if he was covered in Richard’s blood. That being said, yay, Morgan’s a badass again! It’s exactly the kick the group needed to stop bending over for Negan and start fighting.