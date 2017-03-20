Cops hunting Toronto man accused in Belize murder

Central American detectives believe a Toronto man wanted for the senseless slaying of a beloved athlete on a lonely road is hiding here.

Jordan Bacchus, 27, is wanted in Belize for the May 6, 2016 murder of Melvin Almendarez.

The San Pedro Sun reports that Bacchus was the prime suspect at the time of the slaying but was sprung after 48 hours. A week later a warrant was issued for his arrest.

By then, he had fled to Canada despite surrendering his passport and other documents to police in Belize.

Toronto detectives just missed nabbing the accused killer in February when they executed several search warrants at an addresses linked to Bacchus. He’s wanted here for firearms-related offences.

Almendarez’s devastated wife is still waiting for justice.

“After my husband was murdered, I did not give up,” Nancy Almendarez told the San Pedro Sun. “I go to the police station multiple times a month to find out if they have found my husband’s killer ... they say they don’t know where Bacchus is.”

She added: “I have high hopes that Jordan Bacchus will be caught. It might be tomorrow, next year, or even 10 years, but I know he will not be in hiding forever.”

The heartbroken widow described her husband as a “role model” whose tragic murder has left her with three children to raise on her own.

“Bacchus will pay for what he has done and I hope the Canadian police catch him,” she said.

Meanwhile, police in Belize are still struggling to some to terms with how Bacchus slipped through their fingers. In murder cases like this one, cops say the prosecutor should have petitioned the court to keep the 6-foot-1 accused killer locked up.

Investigators say a treasure trove of incriminating evidence was discovered in Bacchus’ house.

Bacchus, who has a thin build, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. He was last seen in the Dupont-Christie Sts. area driving a charcoal-coloured Infiniti.